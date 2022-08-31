Intel Claims ARC GPUs Can Outperform NVIDIA in Ray Tracing Performance

The company says it will surprise with the results of the Arc A750 and Arc A770 models

While Intel still remains a mystery about the release date of its Arc A770 and A750 GPUs, the company guarantees that consumers will be surprised by itThe. In an interview with PC Gamer, Ryan Shrout and Tom Peterson (from the Intel Graphics team) stated that hardware can deliver ray tracing performance that matches or even exceeds what is found in NVIDIA products.

“The RTU (ray tracing unit) we have is particularly suited to providing real ray tracing performance”, said Peterson. “And you’ll see that when you do ray tracing in comparisons with an RTX 3060 against the A750 or the A7700, we should do very, very well.”.

“Yes, we are definitely competitive or better than NVIDIA in ray tracing hardware.”, Peterson continued. However, the company made it clear that comparisons should be made against GPUs with similar purposes — Intel’s initial lineup will not have the intention of competing at the same level as graphics cards like the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090, for example.

Intel wants to make it easier for developers

Intel developers say that much of the trust they have shown is related to the architecture of your GPUs, which have been optimized to work with ray tracing associated workloads. Likewise, the company tried to create solutions that act naturallysaving developers from having to work hard to be able to use them efficiently.

The company explains that, as it does not occupy the position of supplier of graphics cards established in the market, it needed to create solutions that were as generic as possible. “So things like our cache structure and our hierarchy, you know, our thread classification unit, they work without any development work or technical development.,” explained Peterson.

Intel plans to launch later this week a new video explaining more details about the process of creating the Arc line and its plans for the future. However, the company may still take some time to reveal when its high-performance products should hit the market, something that is expected to happen by the end of October.

Source: PC Gamer