iOS 16 on Android? Learn to use an app that simulates the iPhone system | Productivity

Android phones can look the same as Apple’s latest update – iOS 16 – with the “Launcher iOS 16” app, available on the Google Play Store. The platform has been downloaded over 50 million times and includes features native to iPhones on Google’s mobile phones, such as the App Library and Spotlight search. In addition, the app allows you to edit icons and service names to match those of iOS. Recently, the tool has also added features from the beta of the apple update – which, by the way, is scheduled for release in the coming months.

It is worth mentioning that for the service to work, it is necessary to grant some permissions that can be considered invasive, such as access to the location and media saved on the cell phone. In addition, if your smartphone is not powerful, using launchers external to the official one can also cause slowdowns. With that in mind, here’s how to use the app that simulates the iOS 16 interface.

Launcher iOS 16: app allows Android users to have the iOS experience on Google's system — Photo: Clara Fabro/TechTudo

How to use iOS 16 Launcher on Android

Step 1. First, go to the Google Play Store and download the Launcher iOS 16 app. When you open the app for the first time, allow it to have access to your location, your contacts, and your smartphone’s photos and media;

Download the app and grant the necessary permissions — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 2. After granting all the required permissions, you can access the app’s home page. There, tap on the “Make Default Launcher” tab and select the Launcher that mimics the look of iOS 16. Then press “Always” to continue;

Select the iOS 16 Launcher as the default app to make Android the same as the iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 3. When you select the option, Android’s appearance will change automatically, but you can make more customizations on the home screen. To do this, open the app again and tap on “Scheme”. Then, configure some additional settings – like the amount of apps that will occupy the screen, for example. It is also possible to choose between light or dark mode and even activate a function that makes Android similar to the iPhone 8. To enable any of the options, just turn the switch next to each one of them;

Activate the switch next to the options to customize the phone — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 4. To change the wallpaper and make it the same as on the iPhone (iOS), tap on “Backgrounds”. Then, click on the desired wallpaper and press “Ok”;

Modify the background to make it look like the iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 5. You can still add iPhone-like widgets to your home screen. To do this, tap and press a free space on the screen and press the “+” icon. Then, select one of the available widgets and drag it to the mobile home screen;

Add iPhone-like widgets to the Android home screen — Photo: Playback/Clara Fabro

Step 6. To modify the app icons, go to “Change icon”. With the option, it is possible, for example, to make Google Photos look like Photos; Chrome equals Safari etc. To do so, simply press on the pencil drawing and select the icon from the available options;

Change the design of app icons to match the iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 7. You can also change the application names by tapping on “Rename”. To do this, just click on the app and enter a new name in the window that will appear on the screen;

It is also possible to change the name of native Android apps so that they look like the iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 8. Under “Apps Library”, it is still possible to edit the groups of apps available in each category. To do this, just click on the app in question and select the desired category;

It is possible to change the categories of apps in the "Apps Library" — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Step 9. To hide apps from the homepage, go to “Hidden apps” and press the “+” icon next to the option. That’s it, your Android phone will look like an iOS.

You can also hide native Andorid apps to have a more faithful user experience to the Apple system — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

