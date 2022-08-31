“iPhone 14 Pro” cutout can be filled by software [atualizado]

In a leaked photo of an alleged “iPhone 14 Pro” case, as we showed you yesterday, we see a new type of screen cutout (for the camera and sensors) filled in. Until then, the prevailing interpretation was that this rumor contradicted the speculations already made, and should be viewed with skepticism. Himself leaker who shared the photo said he didn’t believe it would be true.

Today, however, an anonymous source revealed to the MacRumors more details on this, corroborating the rumor started yesterday. According to the information, the display itself will in fact have the separate cutout, but the software would hide the split by turning off the pixels. Thus, visually we would have a single “pill” filled.

Apple’s choice, therefore, would be to make the look more harmonious. More than that, according to the source, this black area will also interact with the system. For example, it may be made larger or smaller to fit different areas of the software, as well as when receiving certain types of notifications.

Himself MacRumors stated that the information is not verified, which maintains the doubts raised by the rumor earlier. Even so, according to the vehicle, discussions on Chinese social networks were seen from employees of Foxconn (the main iPhone manufacturer) giving strength to speculation.

In any case, we will find out the answers on the 7th, next week, when the new iPhones and other products are expected to be released. Stay tuned for full coverage here on MacMagazine. 😉

update, by Eduardo Marques 08/31/2022 at 17:35

And look who arrived to corroborate this information: yes, he, Mark Gurman.

According to the journalist Bloomberg, the “iPhones 14 Pro/14 Pro Max” will in fact have a software fill to form a unit (with a pill look) in the new cut of the devices. Also according to him, having two cutouts (one for the camera and one for the Face ID sensors) split would be awkward from a usability point of view.

What a thing, huh! And to think that this appeared yesterday in an alleged “iPhone 14 Pro” box that was even discredited by the leaker who spoke on the subject…