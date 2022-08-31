iPhone 14 ‘via satellite’ only depends on negotiation with operators

One week away from the “Far Out” event, which will present the new iPhone 14, Apple seems to be having problems with one of the features of the new device: its supposed ability to provide emergency satellite communications, without relying on a mobile network.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the manufacturer has already “concluded the hardware tests for this feature” on the iPhone 14, but to include it in the features to be announced in the official presentation, it would still depend on finalize a negotiation model with wireless operators.

According to Kuo, this hurdle, which caused the feature to not be announced on the iPhone 13 last year, may be repeating itself now, as, even if it came to a good term, it would depend on structural procedures in the supply chain or in the beta code.

How is Apple negotiating with operators?

[Analysis] Survey updates for rumored’s iPhone 14 support for satellite communication / ????iPhone 14???????????? @mingchikuo https://t.co/7MGLeTAtAo — ??? (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 29, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Apple will have an easy time with the major US wireless operators. That’s because the three largest are already starting to offer their own satellite connectivity plans. the german giant T-Mobilefor example, announced last Thursday (25) a partnership with SpaceX in a satellite-based communications system.

AT&T, meanwhile, is working with a Texas-based company called AST SpaceMobile on a broadband project broadcast to satellite phones. Finally, the New Yorker verizon has been focused, since October 2021, on a project with Amazon’s Kuiper satellite to bring the signal to remote cell towers, where it would be impractical to run wires or cables.

heard by The VergeHarold Feld, an analyst at Public Knowledge, said Apple could simply put the chip “in force” and face the operators, However, this is a very unlikely attitude, because “the operators are the guys you play with for the long term” and if it’s not possible to be friendly, the relationship must be, at the very least, cordial.