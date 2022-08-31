iPhone 14 was not even released and there is already a scam using new cell phone as bait

The iPhone 14 will only be released on September 7, during Apple’s annual event, but it has been generating a lot of expectation among consumers for months. All this euphoria from the brand’s fans has not gone unnoticed by internet criminals, who are already trying to apply scams using the smartphone as bait.

A survey by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky, carried out between August 10 and 25, found almost 9,000 phishing sites (a scam to obtain personal data and passwords), with alleged offers for the new Apple device.

Experts detected 1,023 records of fake pages using the term “iPhone” just last Thursday (25) — twice the daily average detection of fraudulent websites. Through them, scammers try to “empty victims’ wallets and steal their Apple ID credentials,” according to the company.

“This same technique was used before the release of the Playstation 5 and the films ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Spider-Man 3’, as criminals are always looking for themes that will attract the greatest number of potential victims. person to hide the scam”, explains Fábio Assolini, head of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team for Latin America.

How are the blows?

According to Kaspersky, scams created before the launch of a new cell phone take advantage of consumer expectations. They may offer a discounted pre-sale or even the “opportunity” to purchase the product even before the official launch.

When selecting the desired iPhone, the person will be taken to a common page, where they must enter personal and credit card data to make the “purchase”. Upon completion, the amount will be debited from the card — but, of course, the product will never be shipped. In addition, and perhaps more serious, all the victim’s data will be in the possession of the scammer, who will be able to clone the card to use in future frauds.

“If the person is inattentive, he will fall for the coup” emphasizes Assolini. That’s why it’s very important that people know how to recognize fraud quickly.” One of the points of attention is the ad image: as new smartphones are not yet released, criminals often use images of previous models to attract victims.

Example of a fake (phishing) page that aims to steal the Apple ID credential Image: Kaspersky/Reproduction

Apple ID theft

According to Kaspersky, cybercriminals’ interest in exploiting the new iPhone goes beyond financial gain. Some scammers also seek to obtain Apple ID credentials — an account that all users of Apple products must have, through which various data such as passwords, credit cards and even photos are stored.

For this, fraudsters create websites that very well mimic Apple’s standard login page, asking for email and password. If the person fills in this information, scammers can get access to all your services like Apple Store, Apple Music, iCloud, FaceTime etc.

In addition, they are able to access email addresses and “autofill” login passwords, as well as saved electronic payment information.

They also scour the iCloud cloud, where personal videos and photos are stored, for scanned documents and compromising images — which can later be used in identity theft or even blackmail scams.

How to protect yourself?

Check out Kaspersky’s tips to protect yourself from scams involving the new iPhone:

Check that the site is legitimate before entering your personal or financial details. To do this, compare the address you are accessing with the official website and see if there are any spelling errors;

Be suspicious of all incoming links, especially by social networks. Always make a direct access (typing the official address of the company);

Don’t trust paid results in online searches. Give preference to organic results, as criminals pay for fake links to appear at the top of searches;

Avoid accessing important accounts, such as bank accounts, connected to public wireless (Wi-Fi) networks. Open networks can be created by criminals to monitor traffic and copy access data or redirect access to fake websites;

Always use a reliable security solution to block malicious files and fake websites.

Remembering that it is also essential to activate the two-factor authentication feature, in all digital services where it is available. In the case of Apple ID, to activate it, follow these steps: