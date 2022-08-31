iPhone Features You Probably Didn’t Know

The various features present in the iPhone are still little explored by users. In addition to offering tools to improve productivity and increase focus, iOS is a secure system that guarantees privacy for Apple customers.

In this article, you will learn about the two main functions of the IOS system, for those who want to be more productive using only their cell phone. Check it all out!

Focus Function

You know when you get several notifications a day and you’re already anxious to respond to them? The focus function serves precisely to reduce these distractions during your work, study or rest journey.

By activating it, notifications appear in the activity bar in a hidden way, preventing the user from losing focus on what is being done, whether on the cell phone itself or in real life.

To activate the tool, just go to settings, look for the “Focus mode” tab and select the one that best fits your daily life: work, sleep or personal. It is worth remembering that some of these options also block calls.

Therefore, it is important to check, when choosing your best mode, what will be changed in the normal settings of the device.

See too: NEW iPhones system: iOS version features innovative tools, get to know

Usage time

The cell phone is a device so used in everyday life that sometimes we forget the hours we spend on it. This, in some way, can impair your performance during the day and reduce the amount of free time you have to do your activities or rest.

With that in mind, the iPhone has a tool called Screen Time. Basically, it serves more as an indicator of the total time you use your cell phone per day and even weeks. So you can compare which days you spend the most time on your phone and which apps you use the most.

In addition, the great advantage is that this option also allows you to limit the use of an application to a certain period of time. Imagine, for example, that you use WhatsApp a lot and let the time spent in the app reduce.

With this option, you can limit WhatsApp up to 15 minutes of total time allowed during the case. If you exceed the goal, you are prevented from entering the application. Finally, the Screen Time function also calculates how many hours you have reduced your time spent on your phone.

See too: Is iPhone really better than Android? 5 Advantages of iOS