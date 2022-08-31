Is ‘Andor’ a prequel to ‘Star Wars’? Diego Luna show timeline released

‘Andor’, starring Diego Luna, is the latest ‘Star Wars’ content debuting in September on Disney+. Created by Tony Gilroy, the man behind ‘Jason Bourne’, the 12-episode series follows Rebellion spy Cassian Andor during the five years leading up to the events of ‘Rogue One’. The show is styled as a spy thriller, quite a genre of the franchise.

The official synopsis reads: “The Andor series will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series tells the story of the rising rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an age full of danger, deceit and intrigue, where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to transform him into a rebellious hero.

RELATED ARTICLES

Who is Cassiano Andor? Diego Luna Character Set to Star in ‘Andor’ as ‘Star Wars’ Universe Grows

‘Disney Has Turned Grossly Violent’: Fans Get Annoyed When ‘Andor’ Trailer Shows Unmodified AK-47 After Mass Shooting

‘Andor’ is a prequel?

Cassian Andor was first introduced in ‘Rogue One’ (2016) as a rebel captain and intelligence officer. He is instrumental in ensuring that the Rebellion acquired the Death Star plans in ‘A New Hope’. Luna’s character served as one of the core members working alongside Jyn (Felicity Jones) to steal the plans for the Empire’s ultimate weapon. With the series set five years before the events of the film, ‘Andor’ serves as a prequel series. A Vanity Fair report revealed that it is “a series that [will] explore Andor’s backstory, revealing what drew him to the Galactic Rebellion and how he evolved from a selfish nihilist to a selfless martyr.”

With the series already renewed for a second season, the general idea is for it to tie into the movie where he and Jyn sacrifice their lives on the mission. The film on its own was a hit grossing $1 billion worldwide, making it the 20th highest-grossing film of all time and the second highest-grossing film of 2016. There is no doubt that the prequel will fare well. likewise, considering ‘Star Wars’ has a pattern of introducing lesser-known characters and giving them strong arcs.

‘Andor’ premieres September 21, 2022 on Disney+.