Issuance of invoices by PHONE is now available? Check out!

Individual micro-entrepreneurs were received with a novelty at the beginning of this month of August. This is because the Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness linked to the Ministry of Economy was responsible for bringing news regarding the issuance of invoices for this group.

Now, the expectation is that, according to information from the Secretariat, MEIs may be able to issue the invoice in a faster and more practical way, via the Simples Nacional Portal. According to SEBRAE, it is expected that about 13 million professionals who fall into this category can benefit from the novelty.

Issuing invoices by cell phone

Now, according to what is known, electronic invoices (NFS-e) can be issued through MEI’s own cell phone, through the gov.br application. The initiative has, as one of its objectives, both to make a kind of standardization in the systems of the states when issuing an invoice and to make it easier for the Federal Revenue to collect taxes. With this, the change can be beneficial for both sides.

Another issue is that individual micro-entrepreneurs will not need to worry about taxes charged by the municipality in which they reside. This is because, according to the secretary of the portfolio, Alexandre Ywata, the discussions passed through the city halls, and there was an alignment between the parties in this sense.

The secretary also affirmed the importance of the group of entrepreneurs for the country, taking into account that in 2022 the group was responsible for generating 72% of the total jobs that emerged in the country, which was about 1.3 million.

New now available?

Also according to the special secretary for productivity and competitiveness, Ywata stated that the novelty was expected to be available only in January 2023. However, he said that there is a possibility that it will be launched by the end of this year.

Therefore, those who are part of the group of MEIs and liked the novelty, should stay tuned because more news about the chance to issue invoices by cell phone should come out soon.

For now, what is recommended to do is wait for them. Since the resource is not yet available so you can already enjoy it.

And, in addition, for those who do not yet have the Gov.br application downloaded, it is necessary to download it. This is because it will be possible to make use of the novelty through it. To download, you can use the link: https://bityli.com/xMMriS.

