It took Brendan Fraser up to 6 hours to become the protagonist of The Whale

With its premiere scheduled for the Venice and Toronto Festivals in the coming days, the first news of the feature The Whale were released by the producer A24 in relation to film.

with direction of Darren Aronofskythe feature follows an English teacher named Charlie (Brendan Fraser) who weighs over 200kg, a condition that forces him to spend most of his time sitting on his couch.

Darren Aronofsky’s Long With Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink Gets Synopsis And Image

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor commented a little about the recordings.

The publication claims that the actor used a prosthetic suit to transform into the character who had great immobility. He gains between 20 to 130 kg approximately during filming. Depending on which scene was shot that day.

The publication claims that the actor was assisted by the production team in simple tasks such as getting up, sitting down, and sometimes just taking a few steps between the set and the makeup room.

At first Fraser spent between 5 and 6 hours in the makeup chair each day. In the end, they could do it in 2 or 3 hours.

“The torso piece was almost like a straight jacket with sleeves that were hand-retouched to look as much like human skin as possible.” stated the actor to the publication.

The cast also includes actresses Sadie Sink (from the series Stranger Things), Samantha Morton, Hong Chau and actor Ty Simpkins.

The Whale arrives in US theaters in December. California Filmes has not yet announced a date for the feature in Brazil.

