It’s come to an end! FACEBOOK will shut down mobile app; understand reason for the end of ‘Gaming’

O Facebook announced this Tuesday (30) that it will discontinue one of your apps for smartphones and tablets. Available for iOS and Android, the platform will now be accessed through another means.

In this way, the “Facebook Gaming” app will come to an end on October 28, 2022. According to the company’s social network Meta, the platform, which allows users to watch and play video games on demand, will continue to be accessible through the main application of the social network.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything you’ve done to build a thriving community for fans and gamers since the app’s launch,” the Facebook Gaming team said in a message to the app’s community.

“This truly was a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook.”

The network, however, emphasizes that it will still seek to complete its main objective: the mission to connect gamers, content creators and game fans. Which indicates new changes in relation to games on the platform.

It is worth noting that the Facebook’s main app will continue to function normally. It will even be where gamers will be able to access the gaming platform.

FACEBOOK GAMING

The platform was created more than two years ago, amid the covid-19 pandemic, which caused an increase in demand for games.

At the time, Facebook Gaming was seen as a potential threat to Twitch, which is a leader in this market. But the project was not successful.

According to a report by market research firm Streamlabs, in Q2 2022, Facebook Gaming only accounted for 7.9% of the market share in hours watched, behind Twitch (76.7%) and YouTube (15). .4%).