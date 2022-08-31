“It’s not the intention, but…”; Lionel Scaloni can give ‘a helping hand’ and guarantee PIX millionaire to Corinthians

O Corinthians got an important victory against Red Bull Bragantino, inside the Neo Química Arena, adding 3 points again in the Brazilian Championship and guaranteeing another round within the direct classification zone for the 2023 Libertadores. The team led by Vítor Pereira is the only among all who remained in the top 4 in all rounds of the competition.

Among the positive highlights, once again was Cássio, who made important saves, even more so at a time when the opponent tried to pressure. However, the goalkeeper was not the only one who received the attention, sharing the praise with Fausto Verawho was efficient in passing, helped a lot when leaving the game and also in marking.

The Argentine has been the coach’s “darling” since he was hired, so much so that he is an absolute and seemingly irreplaceable starter, even more so than Maycon, who was previously chosen among the 11, is recovering from a fractured foot. Showing personality and living a great phase, Timão’s number 33 has been drawing attention even outside Brazil.

Proof of this is that according to TyC Sports, an Argentine television broadcaster, Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Hermanos team, observes the Corinthians midfielder since the time he defended Argentinos Juniors, increasing even more with the athlete’s arrival at Alvinegroa month ago, precisely because it is tactically important.

Therefore, if he wears the shirt of the national team, the gringo can be highly valued, bringing an irrefutable profit if he does well in the World Cup, being able to receive proposals from Europe. The people from São Paulo paid 8 million dollars (R$ 40.9 million in the current exchange rate), 4.5 million of which in the beginning, 2 in commissions and another 1.5 million if the young person reaches goals. The intention is not to sell it quickly, even for the contract until 2026, but high offers will be considered by the board if they arrive.