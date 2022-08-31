Jennifer Aniston reveals rare glimpse of ultra-chic living room

Jennifer Aniston can be notoriously reserved, but she delighted fans by sharing a second glimpse of her beautiful Bel-Air home in a week on Tuesday, with an adorable photo of her pet dogs.

Sharing a photo of her beloved pets cuddled up on the couch, Jennifer simply wrote, “Good night.”

In addition to showing a sweet moment between Jennifer and her dogs, the photo also offered a rare peek inside what appears to be her living room, which features neutral-textured sofas and a dark gray rug.

In the corner of the photo you can see a coffee table with a glass top and black metal frame, creating a striking centerpiece for the environment.

Jennifer Aniston revealed a peek inside her living room

While Jennifer’s table is likely a bespoke designer purchase, similar designs can be found on Main Street, like this round glass coffee table by Mano Mano, which is currently down by more than 50% on sale.

Round glass coffee table, was £199 now £95, Mano Mano

For a versatile look, this glass coffee table is extendable, with storage underneath.

Drechsler Extendable Coffee Table, £127.99, Wayfair

Just a few days earlier, Jennifer had celebrated National Dog Day by sharing another photo of her pets in her gorgeous kitchen, which is impeccably decorated with a long antique hallway on the floor, a light brown island unit, a state-of-the-art coffee machine, and a dazzling glass. wine showcase with facade.

Jennifer has shared several glimpses of her lavish Los Angeles home over the years. From the images shared online, we know that the rest of the incredible space has stunning views, an outdoor pool and an in-room bar.

Jennifer also revealed a peek inside her kitchen.

Jennifer enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform it into a “warm” and “zen” space. “Jen is drawn to wood, stone and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth.

The property is where Jennifer previously lived with her ex-husband Justin Theroux, and the couple even hosted their intimate wedding there.

