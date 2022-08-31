Jennifer Lawrence wears crop top to yoga class 6 months after giving birth: photos

Image credit: (Photo: SplashNews.com)

Jennifer LawrenceThe 32-year-old was spotted heading to a yoga class in New York on August 30, six months after becoming a mother for the first time. She donned an athletic outfit of long black leggings and a black spaghetti strap tank top that she complemented with layered necklaces and a navy baseball cap. She completed her outfit with brown Illesteva sunglasses, a forest green bag and worn Adidas flip-flops with gray socks.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence was seen walking into a yoga class on the morning of August 30, 2022 (Photo: SplashNews.com)

O Hunger Games actress gave birth to her son with her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, in February and has only been seen about a handful of times since, such as on a family walk with Cooke and his parents just a week after they received their bundle of joy into the world. Jennifer and Cooke made their first public debut as parents just days earlier at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, where they enjoyed a meal without their son. Then, in June, they were seen house hunting in the Coldwater Canyon area of ​​Beverly Hills and visiting an Italian food market at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angles.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence wore an all-black ensemble and Adidas slides (Photo: SplashNews.com)

Jennifer and Cooke weren’t just few in their public outings; they also did not disclose absolutely any information about their son, including his gender and name. However, fans think that their neighbor, Ellen Degeneres64 years old, accidentally revealed the sex of her son in The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May when she was talking to her new mother. Ellen mentioned being a neighbor of the Silver linings Playbook actress and said, “I hear you sometimes talking to his and it’s so cute,” hinting that her baby is a boy. HollywoodLife contacted J.Law representatives about the situation, but got no response.

Jennifer was last seen on a red carpet in December 2021 to promote her Netflix movie, don’t look upin which he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streepand jonah hill. It looks like fans won’t see Jennifer in one for some time. In December 2021, a person close to the actress revealed HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she will not return to work for at least a year after the birth of her baby. “As for Jen’s career, she really enjoyed having that break and focusing on herself and her pregnancy. She worked hard for several years and it was very rewarding for her,” the source explained. “She will return to acting, but not for a year after the baby is born.”

The source said that Jennifer has been reading scripts during her downtime, so maybe fans won’t have to wait long until she returns to the big screen.

