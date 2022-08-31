Kate Moss’ daughter shocks fans by showing long and pointy toenails in an essay: ‘Zé do Caixão’ – Monet

+



Lila Moss showed off long and pointy toenails in a shoot for Perfect magazine (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

Lila Moss left her admirers a little confused with a detail of her essay for a British magazine: she posed for the photos with her long and pointy toenails.

The 19-year-old model, who is the daughter of Kate Moss, shared this pedicure job on Instagram this week. The post brought two images: one in which the young woman holds in her mouth three cherries pierced by several needles and another of her feet with the “claws” painted in red nail polish.

“An honor to be photographed by Zhong Lin for Perfect magazine”, summarized Lila in the publication’s caption, which garnered many reactions:

Instagram (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

“No to the toes”

Instagram (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

“Oh my God, the nails made me sick”

Instagram (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

“Shall we say they are chicken toenails?”

Instagram (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

“Fingers are about to cut people, dammit”

Instagram (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

“How to wear socks with those nails?”

Instagram (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

“Nails are super sexy”

Instagram (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

See the post below:

Lila’s Perfect shoot comes after she was announced in the cast of models for the Pirelli 2023 calendar. The publication will also include Cara Delevingne, Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and other famous faces in international fashion.

“It’s very special. I knew my mom had posed for this and I’d heard about all the iconic people that were photographed and were a part of it,” the young model told British media about the opportunity, according to the paper. Daily Mail.

Lila is the product of Kate Moss’ relationship with Jefferson Hack, co-founder and CEO of Dazed Media, who were together in the early 2000s. She started her fashion career five years ago, and made her runway debut at a Miu Miu show.

Kate Moss and daughter Lila Moss at the Met Gala 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)