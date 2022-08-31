Kyrie Irving talks about the pressure of playing with LeBron James and Kevin Durant

nba_kyrie_irving_talks_about_the_pressure_to_play_with_lebron_james_e_kevin_durant

The ever enigmatic Kyrie Irving continues to fearlessly say what he feels.

Many criticize the player for this, wanting him to focus only on playing basketball. However, he keeps looking for the right opportunities to say what he wants, even if they don’t agree with him. Instead of communicating through the press, Irving uses his own social media platform to share his thoughts.

After a long time, Kyrie will return to TV, this time in an appearance on ‘Uninterrupted’ with Idris Elba, Drew Barrymore, Paul Rabil, Paul Riviera and Maverick Carter. The show’s executive producers are LeBron James and Maverick Carter, whose platform they created to allow artists to speak directly to their audience rather than having to go through traditional media. In this episode, Kyrie talked about the pressure of playing alongside icons like LeBron and Durant.

“Playing alongside Bron and with KD, within our culture they are true icons. But I had to fill in some gaps that were very uncomfortable for me.”

Irving has been one of the best supporting stars the league has ever seen. Although he failed to lead a team to a first-choice championship in Boston, he did so successfully alongside LeBron in Cleveland. He hopes to do the same with Kevin Druant this season in Brooklyn.

Kyrie feeling uncomfortable in her role generates intrigue, obviously. Is he uncomfortable with being second-best or having to get into situations where his performance could dictate the course of LeBron’s or KD’s legacy?

This will be a great look at Kyrie’s mindset and will be a pretty interesting episode to watch.

The Lakers Didn’t Give Up on Kyrie Irving

When Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement earlier this week that Kevin Durant had committed to the team, the Lakers’ dream of acquiring Kyrie Irving seemed all but dead.

But according to Alex Schiffer, a journalist who covers the Nets for The Athletic, many still inside the Lakers still think the team will eventually win over the point guard.

“You talk to people in Los Angeles, they still feel like Kyrie is going to play there next year,” Schiffer said. “I’m curious to see how this plays out with recent events.”

With Durant back on board, the Nets appear to be more focused on chasing an NBA title. With him, Irving, Ben Simmons and a cast of capable players, they have a really interesting group.

Between the Nets, Celtics and Bucks, 76ers and Heat, the Eastern Conference will be much hotter this year.

However, the only viable way for the Lakers to win over Irving would be to free up enough cap space to sign him as a free agent next offseason, after his current contract expires. But Schiffer thinks there could still be a chance the Lakers could switch to Irving in a few months.

“I still wonder, if the Nets season doesn’t go as planned, with Kyrie being an attractive trade piece for some team in the trade deadline, would the board make a deal to recover some assets for him?” Schiffer speculated. “I don’t necessarily think today’s news takes it off the table.”

LeBron James has been adamant that the Lakers should do whatever they can to acquire Irving, and it’s easy to see why.

The two played three seasons together for the Cavs, reaching the NBA Finals each of those years and winning a championship in 2016.

At least for now, the team will no longer be linked to Irving, and it has already turned the page by switching to Patrick Beverley.