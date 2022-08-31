Leonardo DiCaprio and his ‘rule’ beyond immature towards women

Stop the machines! This week, the tabloids announced yet another breakup with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. The 47-year-old actor ended his relationship with the model Camila Morrone, who, two months ago, turned 25 years old. The young Argentine has entered an unpleasant statistic. Apparently, DiCaprio has a “rule” for dating women – apart from the fact that they are all models: the actor follows a “cutting age”, since none of them exceeds 25 years.

The very immature position became a joke, both on social media and in the Hollywood environment. At this year’s Oscars, comedian Amy Schumer teased the actor’s taste on the awards stage. “Leonardo DiCaprio has done so much for the fight against climate change. Clearly he wants to leave a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he is old and they are new, understand?”, she joked – who said she approved the joke with him before the Oscars.

A profile on the internet forum Reddit even made an infographic that shows that DiCaprio has always dated young women, but all relationships ended before they reached the age of 26. Besides Camila, who was 20 years old when she started dating the actor, the only girlfriends who hit 25 were models Bar Refaeli (ages 20 to 25) and Nina Agdal (ages 24 to 25), and actress Kelly Rohrbach (ages 25). 25). The Oscar winner has already had a long affair with Gisele Bündchen (from the top model’s 18 to 23 years), and relationships with Blake Lively (when she was 23) and Erin Heatherton (22 at the time).