Leonardo DiCaprio ends dating and reinforces age theory

Leonardo DiCaprio ended your relationship with model Camila Morrone last Tuesday, August 30, according to information published by international media. The two had been together for four years.

The situation reignited an internet discussion about the actor never having boyfriend publicly a woman over 25 years old. Camila Morrone reached that age in June.

On social media, users made an infographic to show that, of all eight people he has dated publicly, none of them is over 26.

Some of the names that Leonardo DiCaprio has linked to were Gisele BundchenBar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and Camila Morrone.

Netizens joked about it. “Did you know that in ‘Titanic’ moviedoes the character Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, prefer to freeze in the water instead of climbing the wooden door because, moments before, would he have discovered that the character Rose had just turned 25?”, wrote one person.

“I need to know how Leonardo DiCaprio handles breakups. Does he start fights months before women turn 24 to be less obvious? They wake up on their birthday with a text that says, ‘Sorry, I can’t do this, Do not hate me‘. Someone please investigate,” another user commented.

