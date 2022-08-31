Leonardo DiCaprio ends dating: understand thesis that the actor does not relate to women over 25

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most consecrated actors in the history of cinema and certainly one of the biggest names currently in Hollywood. But did you know that the actor has a pattern of relationships?

DiCaprio has never dated anyone over the age of 25. The 47-year-old actor is no longer the young man of ‘The Diary of a Teenager’ or ‘Romeo and Juliet’, classics of the 1990s, but the age of his girlfriends hasn’t changed since then.

He recently broke up with Camila Morrone, a 25-year-old model. Since 1999, he has dated Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garm, Erin Heatherton, Blake Lively, Bar Refaeli and the Brazilian Gisele Bundchen. Neither of them celebrated their 26th birthday while dating the ‘Oscar’ owner for ‘The Revenant’.

The Brazilian newspaper Extra translated a graph showing how the age of DiCaprio grows while his girlfriends keep:

DiCpario’s Girlfriends

At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, the comedian Ricky Gervais joked about the situation. “Leonardo DiCaprio walked the red carpet, but by the time he entered the awards, his girlfriend was too old for him.”

But there is something troubling about DiCaprio’s behavior. If relationships with large age gaps are already problematic for reasons of maturity, there is also a power dynamic in them: Leonardo is one of the most influential men in the film industry and has great power.

Although no girlfriend has ever informed the press or justice about abusive behavior – and therefore it would be unfair to assume something like this – this type of relationship does not seem to have positive effects.

In an interview with ‘The Sun’, psychotherapist Noel McDermott says that the very idea of ​​a pattern for relationships it’s not healthy.

“This is clearly not healthy behavior – not just the age issue, but the repetitive nature of this type of relationship. These facts indicate a really big problem in forming truly intimate relationships. The pattern suggests that he has a tendency to avoid mature relationships that require an attitude of authenticity and vulnerability,” he said in an interview.