LG’s OLED Gamer TV lets you choose between flat or curved mode

New TV has Game app and simulates 32 and 27-inch screens

THE LG announced this Wednesday (31) the LG OLED Flex (LX3), a new 42-inch TV with foldable OLED screen. The company highlights that the new TV is perfect for gamers who play on PC, consoles and also for those who use cloud gaming services. THE LG’s new TV features a flexible screen that allows for curvature of up to 900R. This makes it possible to use it in curved mode or in full flat mode, according to the user’s preference.

LG OLED Flex (LX3) Specifications

LG’s new TV brings 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh ratein addition to having input HDMI 2.1 and support to Dolby Vision, VRR, ALLM, G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. The new device has two 40W front speakers that bring support to Dolby Atmos.

THE LG informs that the new OLED TV Flex (LX3) offers consumers infinite contrast, 100% color fidelity, absolute black level (no glare or color), 0.1ms response time and low input lag. Another feature of it is the anti-reflective coating on the display.

In addition to its flexible screen, another highlight of the new model is the use of Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor. The chip features exclusive algorithms for image processing, promising more comfort for long viewing periods.

On the new TV’s remote control, there is a dedicated button for quick switching between flat and fully curved mode, but the user can also manually change the degree of curvature in 20 available levels. The model also features an adjustable height support and tilt adjustment up to 10º down and 5º up.

LG bets on Game app and new display modes

THE LG OLED Flex TV (LX3) It has a Game application, which offers several customization options, with customizable screensavers, in addition to offering quick access to applications such as YouTube and Twitch.

With a 42-inch screen, LG will allow the user to reduce the size of the image on the display, simulating sizes of 32 and 27 inches, which can be very useful for gamers looking for personalized experiences for each type of game.

It will be possible to watch two contents from different sources simultaneously with the Multi View mode, with the possibility to choose the sound of which of the contents you want to hear. This gives the possibility for the user to play games on the console and watch something on the YouTube at the same time, for example.

O LX3 also offers the Switching Hubwhich allows devices connected via the TV’s USB ports, such as a keyboard, mouse and headphones, to be used in a PRAÇA connected via HDMI, with a simple touch of a side button on the TV stand.

Recently, the corsair unveiled a new 45-inch ultrawide OLED monitor with flexible display, which also uses LGwhich also announced a 45-inch ultrawide display, but no flexible display.

The new LG OLED Flex TV (LX3) will be presented to visitors to the IFA 2022which takes place between the 2nd and 6th of September in Germany.

Did you like the new ad LG? Interested in purchasing the new model? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: LG