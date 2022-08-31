List reveals Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models compatible with the MIUI 13.1 interface

MIUI 13.1 was made available by Xiaomi in China at the beginning of August as the new version of its proprietary interface bringing bug fixes and general improvements for the customers of the Asian brand. Unlike previous years, in this one the company should not release MIUI 13.5, keeping the latest firmware as the predecessor of MIUI 14.
Although it runs on Android 12, information ensures that the developer will also provide a version with Android 13, the operating system announced this year by Google.
According to information, the manufacturer has started to update some Chinese models to the latest version of its proprietary interface based on Android 12. Among the devices compatible with MIUI 13.1 are the Xiaomi 12 Series and the foldable Mix Fold 2, announced running the factory system.
As revealed by the Xiaomiui portal, dozens of other cell phones will also be updated in the coming months, including devices from subsidiaries such as Redmi and POCO. As usual, it is important to emphasize that the list in question may not include all compatible smartphones, as the company performs the update in batches.
Don’t panic if your phone is current and not listed below, content is preliminary and may be updated in the coming weeks!
*Cover image: representation of MIUI 13.