List reveals Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models compatible with the MIUI 13.1 interface

MIUI 13.1 was made available by Xiaomi in China at the beginning of August as the new version of its proprietary interface bringing bug fixes and general improvements for the customers of the Asian brand. Unlike previous years, in this one the company should not release MIUI 13.5, keeping the latest firmware as the predecessor of MIUI 14.

Although it runs on Android 12, information ensures that the developer will also provide a version with Android 13, the operating system announced this year by Google.