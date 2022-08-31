‘Madame Web’ has ‘unique story’, says Emma Roberts

Adapted from the Marvel comics, the Sony movie “Madame Teia” is in the filming stage. Everything is very secret for now, but the actress Emma Robertsone of the cast members, spoke a little about the work in an interview. “I can say I’m in Los Angeles right now, but I’ll be back [para Boston] to shoot more scenes soon, so we have to see.” told Entertainment Weekly.

“I have to say that I am very excited to be joining this cast. I love Dakota Johnson. I love Sydney Sweeney. It’s really a unique cast and a unique story, so I’m really excited. It’s been fun working with everyone. I can’t wait for everyone to see it because it’s actually really cool,” she said.

the character of Emma Roberts in the movie is Mary Parker, mother of Peter Parker. She was photographed on set with a fake belly, which revealed, therefore, that the story (or part of it) takes place before the birth of Peter parkerSpider-Man.

Emma Roberts was photographed on the set of #MadameWebin Boston. pic.twitter.com/2BTzaVxpW2 — Emma Roberts Portugal (@emmarobertspt) August 3, 2022

More details of “Madame Web”

Dakota Johnson plays the main character of the film, Madame Web. The cast has Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, Isabela Merced, Zosia Mamet, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Alana Monteiro, Mike Epps, Dennis Daniel, Brian Faherty, Cameron Marie Walker, Sam Kombo, Christian Ruiz, Casey McNeal, Turnext and Ilya Tsymbal. The direction is in charge of SJ Clarkondirector of the series “Anatomy of a Scandal” (2022).

THE Madame Web is a character from Marvel Comics. also called Cassandra Webbshe first appeared in Spider-Man comics in 1980. The character is described as a clairvoyant mutant with the power to predict the future of Spider-Verse superheroes.

“Madame Teia” is yet another spin-off of the “Spider-Man” comics created by Sony Pictures for the cinema. The film enters the same shelf of projects as “Venom”, “Morbius” and the still unreleased “Kraven the Hunter” and “El Muerto”.