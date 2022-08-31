Madame Web: Sony casts Euphoria actress in another film

Sydney Sweeney is on the rise at Sony Pictures. After being climbed in Madame Teia, the euphoria actress was summoned once again by the studio. But unlike the movie in the Spider-Man universe, the 24-year-old celebrity will have the opportunity to star in The Registration.

According to the website Deadline, the interpreter of Cassie in Euphoria will star in another film from Sony. After intense negotiations to secure the rights to The Registration, the studio confirmed Sydney Sweeney in the lead role of the new feature.

The Registration is an adaptation of Madison Lawson’s novel of the same name. However, the book has not yet been published. The manuscript is scheduled to be released for September 27. As such, the studio is keeping the plot under wraps.

Sydney Sweeney in a scene from Euphoria Disclosure / HBO

Sydney Sweeney didn’t become Sony’s darling for nothing. The actress was nominated for an Emmy 2022 in two categories for different series. The celebrity is in the running for best supporting actress in a drama series (Euphoria) and best supporting actress in a telefilm or limited series (The White Lotus).

Studios then got in line to hire the young woman. In this race, Sony came out ahead and managed to climb Sydney in Madame Web. In the world of Spider-Man outside the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), the Hollywood sensation will star opposite Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

The Registration does not yet have a premiere date. But luckily for Sydney fans, Sony has already set the release date for Madame Web. The new film hits the big screen in July 7, 2023. Learn more about the character’s history here.