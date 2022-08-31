Mafia: first game in the franchise will be free on Steam in September

Players will be able to redeem the game on the platform between the 1st and 5th

After confirming that new game in the series Mafia will be released in a few years, the studio Hangar 13 revealed yet another novelty for fans of the franchise. As part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the launch of the first game in the franchise, the title Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven (2002) will be free for PC via Steam between the days September 1st and 5th.

According to a publication by the distributor 2K Games, starting Thursday (1), players will be able to access the game’s official Steam page and redeem the title for free. It is important to point out that this is the original version of the first Mafia released in 2002 and not the definitive edition, which was released recently.

Mafia Synopsis

“The year is 1930. After an unexpected encounter with mobsters, taxi driver Tommy Angelo is reluctantly introduced to the world of organized crime. He starts out worried about being part of the Salieri family, but soon the rewards become too great to ignore. As he rises through the ranks, the pay gets bigger, but the work gets even dirtier. Tommy may be able to earn the Salieri’s respect, but becoming a grown man will leave him even more conflicted about his new life. who chose.”

System Requirements to Play Mafia on PC

ONLY : Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10

: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 Processor : 1.4 GHz or faster

: 1.4 GHz or faster Memory : 2 GB of RAM

: 2 GB of RAM Video card : 3D Graphics card compatible with DirectX 9.0

: 3D Graphics card compatible with DirectX 9.0 DirectX : Version 9.0

: Version 9.0 Storage : 3 GB of available space

: 3 GB of available space Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound cardCompatibility notice: Windows 8 and above require DirectPlay. Windows XP 64-bit is not supported.

