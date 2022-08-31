Manchester City thrash Nottingham Forest with Haaland hat-trick

Manchester City thrashed Nottingham Forest 6-0 this afternoon (31), in a match valid for the 5th round of the English Championship. The score was built with goals from Erling Haaland (three times), Cancelo and Julián Álvarez (twice).

With this result, Pep Guardiola’s men are in second place, on the heels of Arsenal, who also won this afternoon. City have 13 points in five games, just two less than the Gunners.

The Reds, meanwhile, dropped to 15th place, raising concerns about the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Manchester’s next commitment is against Aston Villa, on Saturday (3), at 1:30 pm (GMT). O nottingham Forest faces Bournemouth, also on Saturday, at 11 am (Brasília).

Overwhelming Haaland!

The first leg of the match was dominated by City. In the 11th minute, after a short corner and Phil’s cross Foden, Haaland, on his first touch of the ball in the game, kicked left foot to open the scoring.

Shortly after, Foden was disarmed and the ball left for shirt 9, who, free in the penalty area, finished to extend the advantage.

As if that wasn’t enough, at 40, Stones played to the middle of the area and found the center forward. Haaland climbed higher than the defender and sent the back of the net. Norwegian hat trick!

Manchester City’s Haaland celebrates his hat-trick over Nottingham Forest Image: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Renan Lodi’s debut

Despite the reverse score in the first half, Nottingham Forest’s only chance came from the Brazilian’s feet, or rather, from his head. Freuler threw the ball into the area and found Lodi, who headed towards the goal, but the ball went into the net from the outside.

Renan Lodi on his debut for Nottingham Forest Image: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

3 turns, 6 ends!

In the first minutes of the second half, City scored the fourth goal of the game. Bernardo Silva made a good move on the right and played for Cancelo, at the entrance of the area, to cut to the middle and finish in the angle of Henderson. Great goal!

In the 20th minute of the second half, Mahrez disputed the ball over the air with the opponent, managed to dominate and touch to Julian alvarezwho appeared at speed, free in the area, and finished between the legs of the goalkeeper of the forest to score Manchester’s fifth goal of the game.

At the end of the match, De Bruyne pulled off a good counterattack, played for Mahrez, who ended up finishing on top of the defense. But the ball was left for shirt 19 to score for the second time in the confrontation.