Meet Sicily in the OFFICIAL teaser trailer for ‘The White Lotus’ season 2

THE HBO a new official teaser trailer for season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’.

The second cycle is scheduled to premiere in october 2022still no specific day confirmed.

Entitled ‘White Lotus: Sicily‘, the next cycle will focus on a new cast – with just a few familiar faces returning.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the first season conquered 20 Emmy Award nominationsincluding Best eMiniseries or TV Movie, Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton and Natasha Rothwell and Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy.

Winners will be announced on the days September 03 and 04. The winners of the main ceremony, in turn, in September 12th.

The narrative is centered on the guests and the staff of the The White Lotus, a resort hotel located in an idyllic paradise. As the vacation unfolds, however, dark situations arise between the characters and within the hotel itself.

