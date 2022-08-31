Megan Fox changes look for new crime horror movie

Megan Fox will be the protagonist of the police horror Johnny & Clyde and completely changed the look to live the character. The 36-year-old star appeared with her hair dyed lilac and surprised fans.

Directed by filmmaker Tom DeNucci (The Coup and The Assault) Johnny & Clyde The release date has not yet been announced. Fox will play the criminal Alana, who is a casino owner who controls a strong demonic entity. Johnny is played by Avan Jogia and Clyde by Ajani Russell, in addition to Vanessa Angel, Bai Ling and Tyson Ritter in the cast.

in the synopsis of Johnny & Clydethe feature film will address the lives of the two protagonists, who are two serial killers in love and, in a murder spree, they decide to rob a famous casino, which belongs to a criminal who controls a demonic entity.

In the official poster, Megan Fox appears in a lilac bra, the same color as her hair, with a super sexy purple dress, check it out:

Megan Fox is confirmed to be in the cast of The Expendables 4

in the action franchise The Expendables, which will release the fourth film, Fox will be part of the cast. The film is directed by Scott Waugh and is scheduled for release in 2023. In addition to Fox, The Expendables 4 will feature Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren and Andy Garcia.

The first feature in the franchise was released in 2010 and was a great success with big names in Hollywood in the action genre. Titled Expend4blesduring the Cinemacon 2022 event, The Expendables 4 will not feature Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was present in the previous films.

However, the star Terminator works on the feature as a producer and director.

“You know, I think the first and second were great. But on the third, I thought my part was not well written. It wasn’t doing well in the movie either, as far as I was concerned. Maybe other people believed differently. But I didn’t believe it had any value in the film. By the way, I love the franchise. I think The Expendables is a spectacular franchise. I think Sly has good ideas and what he wants to do with it, and I think if they wrote a really good script [no] which my part was very well developed, I would. If not, then I wouldn’t,” the actor explained in a former interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Megan Fox has also acted in Hell Girl, Transformers, Till Death Survive, The Dictatorbetween others.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.