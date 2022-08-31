Ministry of Justice investigates sports betting platforms and notifies clubs, federations and Globo

Football clubs, federations and the Network Globe will have to submit to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) the advertising and sponsorship contracts they have with companies that operate sports betting services. The notification was sent this Tuesday (30) to 54 entities, which will have 10 days to respond.

The initiative of the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon/MJSP) aims to determine which companies have formalized contracts with the clubs, most of which are headquartered outside Brazil.

Fixed-odds betting

So-called fixed-odds bets (AQFs), known as sports betting, were created by Federal Law 13,756/18. In this lottery modality, the bettor tries to predict the outcome of football matches, the scores, the number of cards applied, among others. However, unlike other lotteries, at the time of betting, the consumer already knows how much he can win in case of a hit, through a multiplier (the fixed-odds) of the amount bet. However, the law that created the AQFs has not yet been regulated and, therefore, Senacon understands that the activity may be being explored without proper authorization and without any control, inspection or accountability mechanism.

If they do not comply with the determination, the entities may respond to an administrative process.

List of notified

America-MG

Athletico – PR

Atlético-GO

Atlético-MG

Hawaii

Botafogo

Bragantino

Ceará

Corinthians

coritiba

cuiabá

Flamengo

Fluminense

Strength

Goiás

International

Youth

palm trees

saints

Sao Paulo

Bahia

brusque

Chapecoense

CRB

Criciuma

cruise

CSA

Guarani

Guild

Novorizontino Guild

Ituano

London

Nautical

factory worker

black Bridge

Sampaio Correa

sport

Vasco

new village

tombense

Brazilian championship

Paraná Championship

Paulista championship

Carioca Championship

Goiás Championship

South Matogrossense Championship

Alagoas Championship

Bahia Championship

Ceará Championship

Paraibano Championship

Pernambuco Championship

Potiguar Championship

Sergipe Championship

Rede Globo