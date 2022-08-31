Mister Fantastic Cut From Doctor Strange 2 Post-Credits Scene

O Mr. fantastic (John Krasinski) is one of the Illuminati members in the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, released this year by Marvel. But the character could have gained even more screen space. the screenwriter Michael Waldron revealed that he wanted to use Mr. fantastic in one of the post-credits scenes.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Michael Waldron told that “I always wanted to use Reed Richards”. “Reed is probably my favorite Marvel Comics character”, it says. He was overjoyed when Disney acquired Fox, and this and other characters could be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Read more:

In the first draft of “Doctor Strange 2”the screenwriter included Mr. fantastic in the post-credits scene. “In my first draft, I wrote, for fun, the events of the movie being recorded and reviewed by someone in the Baxter Building, and an elastic hand entering the frame to run it back”said.

The result everyone already knows: this draft was not used. O Mr. fantastic only appears in the movie alongside the other Illuminatis – Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), captain marvel (Lashana Lynch) and bite (Chiwetel Ejiofor);

John Krasinski Doesn’t Deny “Fantastic Four” Rumors

The actor John Krasinski is not so good at off-tracking the Marvel audience. He appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and was asked about the film “Fantastic Four”, just announced by the studio. John said that “not allowed to say anything”, which confirms its participation in the cast. Only someone with a connection to the production would not have authorization for something.

Rumors that he will star in the “Fantastic Four” have been around since he played the Mr. fantastic in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, blockbuster at the beginning of the year. Furthermore, it is also speculated that, in addition to John Krasinskiyour wife Emily Blunt will be in the movie as the Invisible Woman.

Jimmy Fallon tried to get something out of John about Emily. When he heard the question about it, John pretended to be shot: “It’s a Marvel dart. There’s a guy walking around.” A joke to say you really can’t say anything. If it was a lie, just deny it, right?