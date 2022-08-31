More than 1,100 dead and a third of the country flooded: the tragedy of the rains in Pakistan

People flee by boat in Pakistan

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

People are evacuated by boats in Sukkur

The magnitude of the calamity is greater than expected. This is how the Pakistani prime minister referred to the flooding in the country after visiting the affected areas. Shehbaz Sharif spoke of Sindh province, an area that saw eight times the average rainfall in August.

A third of Pakistan has been completely submerged by historic floods, the government says.

Floods destroyed roads, homes and crops — leaving a trail of deadly destruction across Pakistan.

“It’s all one big ocean, there’s no dry land to pump the water,” says Pakistani Environment Minister Sherry Rehman. According to her, it is a “crisis of unimaginable proportions”.

