More than 1,100 dead and a third of the country flooded: the tragedy of the rains in Pakistan

30 August 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, People are evacuated by boats in Sukkur

The magnitude of the calamity is greater than expected. This is how the Pakistani prime minister referred to the flooding in the country after visiting the affected areas. Shehbaz Sharif spoke of Sindh province, an area that saw eight times the average rainfall in August.

A third of Pakistan has been completely submerged by historic floods, the government says.

Floods destroyed roads, homes and crops — leaving a trail of deadly destruction across Pakistan.

“It’s all one big ocean, there’s no dry land to pump the water,” says Pakistani Environment Minister Sherry Rehman. According to her, it is a “crisis of unimaginable proportions”.

At least 1,136 people have died since the monsoon season began in June, officials said.

The summer rain is the heaviest recorded in a decade. The government attributes the rain to climate change.

“Literally, a third of Pakistan is flooded, which has crossed all boundaries, everything we’ve seen in the past,” Rehman said. We’ve never seen anything like it.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Huge queues formed in front of places offering help

At least 75 people have died in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday. The death toll is expected to rise even further in the coming hours.

A third of the dead are children, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told the BBC.

Authorities estimate that more than 33 million Pakistanis — one in seven people — have been affected by the floods.

This year’s record monsoon is comparable to the devastating floods of 2010 — the deadliest in Pakistan’s history — which left more than 2,000 dead.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Karachi streets were flooded

High cost

Pakistan’s Planning Minister says early estimates show the devastating floods caused at least $10 billion in damage.

This week, Pakistan received a US$ 1.1 billion (R$ 5.54 billion) package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the crisis. The money will be used for Pakistan to avoid defaulting on its debts.

Torrential rains devastated roads, crops, houses, bridges and other infrastructure.

“So far, a preliminary estimate is that [o impacto econômico] is large, more than $10 billion,” Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters news agency.

According to Iqbal, the country will face severe food shortages in the coming weeks and months and he believes the floods were worse than those that hit Pakistan in 2010.

He also urged richer countries to help Pakistan financially, saying the country is a victim of climate change caused by “the irresponsible development of the developed world”.

To deal with food shortages, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Pakistan is considering importing vegetables from its rival India.

devastated economy

The BBC visited Sindh and found displaced people in every village.

The full scale of the devastation in the province is not yet fully understood. But people the BBC spoke to say it was the worst disaster they have ever seen in their lives.

Flooding is not uncommon in Pakistan, but people say these rains were different.

A local official said they were “floods of biblical proportions”.

Near the city of Larkana, thousands of mud houses sank into the water. For several kilometers, the only thing visible is the treetops. In a city, people are desperate for food. In another, many children had water-borne diseases.

At one point, when a food truck stopped at one of the points, dozens of people attacked it.

There were children who, carrying other children, formed a long line.

A 12-year-old girl said that neither she nor her younger sister had eaten anything in the last 24 hours.

“No food has arrived here, but my sister is sick, she’s throwing up. Hope you can help.”

Despair was evident in every community. People were running to car windows for help. Hundreds of people camped on one of the main streets of Sukkur city.