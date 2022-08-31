Netflix animated movie ‘Wendell & Wild’: Coming to Netflix in October 2022 and what we know so far

Of the many animated films coming to Netflix, Wendell & Wild is perhaps one of our most anticipated. Netflix is ​​developing a new dark comedy movie called Wendell & Wild which brings together Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as two intriguing demons.

First announced in 2015, Wendell & Wild is directed by Oscar nominee Henry Selickwhose credits include Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more. At the time, I wasn’t connected to Netflix,

The screenplay was written by Selick and Jordan Peele. Acclaimed Argentine artist Pablo Lobato designed the characters for Wendell & Wild. The film will be produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein for The Gotham Group, Peele through her Monkeypaw banner and Selick.

Bruno Coulais is the composer of the next film. He worked in 2009 Carolina2004 the refrain, and The Crimson Rivers.

Here is the first teaser of Wendell & Wild:

First preview of the Netflix stop motion animated film “Wendell & Wild” by Henry Selick (Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas). pic.twitter.com/RPLa9bXVnX — Catsuka (@catsuka) October 28, 2021

What is the Netflix release date for Wendell & Wild?

We’ve known for some time that Wendell & Wild is coming to Netflix in October 2022. However, we now have an official release date thanks to the announcement of the Netflix movie slate. It was confirmed that Wendell & Wild will land on Netflix in Friday, October 28, 2022.

One of the campaigns Netflix is ​​running for the upcoming movie is live streams from a boombox box that Kat owns.

Keep an eye out for Kat, the teenage protagonist of WENDELL & WILD — the upcoming animated film from Henry Selick, co-written by Selick and Jordan Peele. Tune into your boombox at https://t.co/JPcanxHV2m WENDELL & WILD Coming to Netflix in 2022 pic.twitter.com/mq5ZLpXU2H — NetflixMovie (@NetflixFilm) December 8, 2021

what is the plot of Wendell & Wild?

Netflix Wendell & Wild is an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the help of 13-year-old Kat Elliot – a tough teenager with a load of guilt – to summon them to Earth. give life. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the laws of life and death, all told through the hand-crafted art of stop motion.

Who is the voice cast for Wendell & Wild?

Netflix’s full voice cast Wendell & Wild was revealed via a March 2022 promotional video, showing the characters along with their voice actors. Take a look:

Keegan-Michael Key like Wendell

like Wendell Jordan Peele like wild

like wild letter Ross like cat

like cat Angela Basset like Sister Helley

like Sister Helley James Hong like Father Bests

like Father Bests Zelaya himself like Raúl

like Raúl Seema Virdi like Sloane

like Sloane Smart Tamara like Siobhan

like Siobhan Ramona Young how dear

how dear Ving Rhames like Buffalo Belzer

Additional roster includes Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, each Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Gary Gatewood

What is the production status of Wendell & Wild?

With a release date set for October 2022, it’s clear that Netflix’s Wendell & wild It is in the final stages of completion and in the post-production stage.

We’ll keep you updated on all things Wendell & Wild before its release on Netflix, so keep this post bookmarked.