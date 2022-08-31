New book by JK Rowling, author of ‘Harry Potter’, has woman murdered after being accused of transphobia – Monet

+



The writer JK Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter saga (Photo: Getty Images)

JK Rowling’s newest book chronicles a crime plot about a cartoonist and animator canceled on social media and later found dead amid accusations of transphobia. ‘The Ink Black Heart’ has just hit bookstores in the UK and US. The work is credited to author Robert Galbraith, one of the pseudonyms used by Rowling. The plot of the book was reported by the UniLad website.

The synopsis draws attention to the fact that Rowling has been the subject of accusations of transphobia since 2019. She has also exposed more than one death and physical aggression threats that she received on social media as a result of her comments.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) (Photo: Disclosure)

‘The Ink Black Heart’ is the sixth book in the Cormoran Strike series – and the longest so far, at 1024 pages. The works are carried out by private detective Cormoran Strike and his partner Robin Ellacott. After the release of the third book in 2015, Rowling said she had plans for ten more titles set in the same universe.

The title of the most recent work, ‘The Ink Black Heart’, is the same as the animation that made the murdered character famous in the book. The detectives involved in the case discover that she was being chased on the internet was a mysterious figure on social media, who ends up becoming the main suspect in the crime.

The cover of JK Rowling’s new book (Photo: Disclosure)

The transphobia allegations against Rowling began in 2019, when she used her Twitter account to express her solidarity with an English businesswoman who had been fired for her transphobic comments. She was later criticized again for making fun of the use of the term “people who menstruate” to refer to cisgender women.

Rowling’s lines have resulted in criticism from both her fans and ‘Harry Potter’ cast members. Her stance was criticized by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung. Actor Eddie Redmayne, protagonist of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise films, inspired by Rowling’s books, also regretted the writer’s statements.