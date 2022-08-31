New Covid outbreak puts millions of people in lockdown in China

Reproduction / NBC News Man has sample collected for Covid-19 test in China

China has again put millions of citizens under lockdown due to localized outbreaks of Covid-19 cases, in lockdowns that began this Tuesday (30) and this Wednesday (31). The affected areas are spread across the country.

One of the main affected was Shenzhen, a technological hub, with around nine million residents of four districts prevented from leaving their homes for four days. The blockade even affects the largest electronic components sales center in the world.

In Dalian, mandatory isolation affects half of its six million residents and is expected to last five days. In Guangzhou, an entire district was also placed under lockdown and the return to school of all age groups was postponed.

In the cities of Chengde and Xinle, which are close to the capital Beijing, another four million residents will need to stay at home for four days. In Tianjin, despite minor lockdowns, the 13 million residents will need to undergo mass testing by the government.

China is one of the few large countries in the world that still enforces a zero-tolerance policy in the event of Covid-19 outbreaks.

When these measures are applied, whether to entire cities or specific districts, residents can only go out to the supermarket, doctors or pharmacies and need to inform the occasion.

According to a study released this Tuesday by Capital Economics, the maintenance of this policy even with a very high number of vaccinated people caused the Chinese economy to grow slowly. In all, 41 cities that correspond to 32% of the country’s GDP are affected by such measures.

The government justifies that it is necessary to maintain this policy because it worked at the beginning of the health crisis and because, if it followed Western models, thousands of deaths from the disease would be accounted for.