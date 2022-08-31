New credit card will pay customers money

Fintech alt.bank has launched a credit card that gives customers money for use. In this way, the holder does not become indebted. Check out!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Fintech alt.bank has launched a credit card that gives customers money for use. In this way, the holder does not become indebted. Thus, the institution’s idea is that the user has as a limit only the money he has in his account.

In this way, according to the use of the new alt.bank credit card, the amounts spent are released from the account. Therefore, transfers and withdrawals are only authorized after payment of the respective invoice. This new service is called ‘Credit Control’.

How it works

The amount available in the Cofrinhü digital account, which will be used to allow the credit limit, has a yield of 100% of the CDI. That is, the income from the alt.bank account is higher than the savings account.

With this, when using the alt.bank credit card, it is possible to have access to interest on the amounts that earn during the 40 days for the payment of the invoice.

Although it is similar to a prepaid card, the alt.bank card stands out for the fact that the payment of expenses occurs after 40 days of the invoice cycle, which allows the amounts to be paid until that date.

Furthermore, through the new alt.bank card, users can also build or increase their credit score by paying their bills on time.

Who will be eligible for the new card?

Most alt.bank customers will have access to the new credit card, which will be offered to around 75% of the fintech customer base. However, for 25%, the institution will offer a common card, with interest charges in case of late payment of the invoice.

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

Fábio Silva, director of alt.bank, told Valor that the new credit card does not charge monthly fees, annuities, interest and fees.

alt.bank

The Brazilian fintech alt.bank is part of the British group DigiCash Technology Venture, arriving in Brazil through the Central Bank’s Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovations (Lift). The alt.bank office is located in the city of São Paulo.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Disclosure / alt.bank