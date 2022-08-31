New films by Alejandro Iñárritu, Noah Baumbach and more get a premiere date on Netflix – see

(Images: publicity/Netflix)

One day after completing 25 years in the market, the Netflix announced its catalog of premieres for the end of 2022. Among the main titles are the new films of Alejandro Inarritu and Noah Baumbachin addition to possible nominees for acting awards with Ana de Armas, Florence Pugh and more. See below:

Punishers – September 16

The plot follows Drea (Mendes) and Eleanor (Hawke), two teenagers who decide to work together and devise a plan to get revenge on the people who destroyed their reputations at school. Drea wants revenge on her ex-boyfriend, while Eleanor goes after a colleague who spread a rumor that turned her into an outcast. Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe and Sophie Turner complete the cast. The film is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also writes the screenplay with Celeste Ballard.

Lou – September 26

In the midst of a storm, a girl is kidnapped. With no other choice, the mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with a mysterious neighbor (Allison Janney) to rescue the girl, on a journey that tests her limits and reveals terrible secrets from their past. The film stars Oscar winner Allison Janney and Emmy nominee Jurnee Smollett, with Logan Marshall-Green and Ridley Asha Bateman. Anna Foerster directs, with a screenplay by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley and production by Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.

The Jazz Man – September 23

the story if passes through forty years of secrets and lies, set to the infectious blues of the southeastern United States. The cast has Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as fated lovers Bayou and Leanne, plus Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. Script and direction by Tyler Perry. On the soundtrack, an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy-winner and two-time Oscar-nominated Terence Blanchard.

Blonde – September 28

The film is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which mixes fact and fiction to reimagine the life of the great Hollywood star and explore the divide between Marilyn’s public and private personalities.

In addition to Ana de Armas, the cast includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Xavier Samuel, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Rebecca Wisocky, Scoot McNairy, Dan Butler, Garret Dillahunt, Lucy Devito, and Ned Bellamy.

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik, who writes the screenplay from the novel by Oates. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon and Scott Robertson produce, with Christina Oh serving as executive producer.

The School for Good and Evil – October 19

In the book “The School of Good and Evil”, the village of Galvadon has been dealing with a curse for more than two centuries: every four years, two teenagers are kidnapped from their land and sent to the School of Good and Evil, where study to become the heroes and villains of fairy tales. Best friends Sophie and Agatha are chosen this time and are sure which school they will be part of: Sophie sees herself as a princess and imagines going to Escola do Bem; Agatha, who is very assertive, will probably be sent to the School of Evil. But they discover in this adventure that not always everything is as it seems, even themselves.

The cast already includes Sofia Wylie as Agatha, Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso, and Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey. Laurence Fishburne is the Headmaster of the School, and Michelle Yeoh plays teacher Emma Anemone.

The film is directed by Paul Feig and screenplay adapted by David Magee and Laura Solon. Feig, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and Laura Fischer serve as producers, while Chainani, Zack Roth and Patricia Riggen executive produce.

The Night Nurse – October 26

Suspecting that a colleague may be responsible for the mysterious deaths of several patients, a nurse risks her own life to discover the truth. A breathtaking thriller, based on real events. The cast includes Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich. Directed by Tobias Lindholm, from a screenplay by Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Enola Holmes 2 – November 4

Following in her brother’s footsteps, Enola Holmes is now a private detective. In her first official case, she is hired to find a missing girl. But a dangerous conspiracy sparks a mystery that can only be solved with the help of friends — and the famous Sherlock. The sequel sees the return of Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge and Helena Bonham Carter, as well as Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade. New additions include Duncan-Brewster and David Thewlis, who will play a suspicious police officer. “Enola Holmes 2” will be directed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne, both responsible for the first film.

A Christmas Crunch – November 10

Just before Christmas, a wealthy hotel heiress has a skiing accident. With amnesia, she is cared for by an inn owner and his adorable daughter. The cast includes the return of Lindsay Lohan to the films, in addition to Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez. Directed by Janeen Damian, with a screenplay by Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian.

Pinocchio by Guillermo Del Toro – December 9

Created by Carlo Collodi, the character has had many adaptations. The plot of Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” will be set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, and will tell the story of love and disobedience of the puppet who dreamed of being a real boy as he struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.

Newcomer Gregory Mann stars as Pinocchio, while Ewan McGregor lends his voice to Jiminy Cricket. David Bradley plays Gepetto, Christoph Waltz is Count Volpe and Cate Blanchett plays a monkey named Spazaturra. Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson and Burn Gorman are also part of the list of actors present in the musical.

In addition to directing and producing, Del Toro also scripts the animation.

Bardo (or the False Chronicle of Some Truths) – December 16

The intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who lives in Los Angeles, but who, after receiving a prestigious international award, is forced to return to his native country without knowing that this simple trip will take him to an existential limit. The madness of her memories and fears have decided to return to the present day, filling her everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder. With emotion and humor to spare, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, the history of Mexico, and the deeply emotional family bonds he shares with his wife and children.

The cast includes Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid and Iker Solano. The direction is by Alejandro González Iñearritu, who also writes the screenplay with Nicolas Giacobone.

Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets – December 23

Following “Between Knives and Secrets“Eccentric detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to unravel a mystery involving a new group of suspects. The cast includes the return of Daniel Craig in the lead role, in addition to the additions of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Direction and screenplay are again by Rian Johnson.

Matilda: The Musical – December 25th

The new film follows the story of a young book-loving prodigy who is ignored by her parents and attends a school run by an abusive headmistress. She finds in her teacher, Miss Honey, someone to look up to and inspire. In 1996, the character created by Dahl won a film adaptation, directed by Danny DeVito and with Mara Wilson in the main role. The “Matilda” musical won four Tony Awards.

Newcomer Alisha Weir will star, with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. The new version of “Matilda” will be directed by Matthew Warchus (“Pride and Hope”). Dennis Kelly (from the series “Utopia”) signs the script.

White Noise – December 30th

The film adapts Don DeLillo’s satirical novel, which tells the story of Jack, a professor of Hitler studies who teaches at a liberal arts college in the so-called Midwest of the USA and who is now with his fourth wife, Babette. When a toxic airborne event unleashes a dark and lethal chemical cloud, they must face the danger of death together. The cast includes Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, André L. Benjamin and Lars Edinger. Noah Baumbach directs and also writes the film, which he co-produces with David Heyman and Uri Singer.

The Miracle – coming soon

In 1862, in Ireland, a girl stops eating but miraculously lives on without problems. English nurse Lib Wright is transferred to a small village to observe 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell. Tourists and pilgrims also turn up in droves to see the girl who has survived without eating for several months. Is she a saint who survives thanks to divine energy or is there something more sinister behind this story?

The film is inspired by the 19th century “fasting girls” phenomenon, and adapts Emma Donoghue’s acclaimed novel (“Jack’s Room“). The cast includes Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne, and David Wilmot. Sebastián Lelio directs, in addition to co-writing the screenplay with Emma Donoghue and Alice Birch.

