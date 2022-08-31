New season of Queen of the South premieres this Thursday

Brazilian actress Alice Braga plays Teresa Mendoza, a young Mexican-born woman who becomes the most powerful drug dealer in southern Spain in Queen of the South. Its fifth season premieres this Thursday (01) on Netflix.

Queen of the South revolves around Teresa who, from a young age, learned to fend for herself, including financially. So when her drug dealer boyfriend is killed, she leaves as a refugee for the US, where she becomes a dangerous head of a drug cartel.

Alice Braga was born in São Paulo and starred in Brazilian films, such as Cidade de Deus, Entre idas e vems and Cidade Baixa. After that, she went on to an international career with ‘I Am Legend’, ‘Predator’, ‘Elysium’ and ‘Suicide Squad’.

Alice Braga in the role of Teresa Mendonza (Photo: Disclosure)

In the series she plays Teresa who is based on a real person. She is a kind of fictionalized version of Sandra Ávila Beltrán, a legendary figure in Mexican drug trafficking.

Official Synopsis

Smart, insightful and observant, Teresa Mendonza (Alice Braga) is always looking for the best for her life, based on her own moral conduct. So when her drug-dealing boyfriend is murdered, she leaves as a refugee for the U.S. but remains determined to win in her own way – even if she has to form new alliances, unseat an influential criminal and thus take over the head of a powerful drug cartel. drugs.

