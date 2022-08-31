Nubank prepares to offer payroll loans and account abroad

Nubank announced to bank analysts that it is preparing the launch of payroll-deductible loans, with payroll deductions

Nubank announced to analysts from banks such as BTG Pactual, Itaú BBA and Goldman Sachs, in a meeting with the financial director, Guilherme Lago and the director of investor relations, Jorge Friedemann, that it is preparing the launch of the payroll loan, with payment by the end of the year.

Already abroad, the digital bank will begin to offer, between December of this year and the beginning of 2023, current accounts in Mexico and Colombia, countries where it already has credit card operations.

In addition to Nubank, Neo Banco has already signed agreements to offer payroll loans to pensioners and public servants.

Largest card issuer in Mexico

According to Nubank, the digital bank is the largest card issuer in Mexico, where it has 2.7 million customers. In Colombia, where it has 314,000 customers, the bank received authorization from the local regulator to operate as a finance company.

Also in Mexico, BTG and Bradesco preferred to acquire local institutions to grow in a country where the presence of the banking sector is smaller than in Brazil.

In addition, Bradesco recently acquired Ictineo, an institution with a license similar to a finance company, and will use Bradescard’s 3 million customer base to boost its own bank, with accounts and payroll-deductible loans. One of the competitors is precisely Nubank.

Expansion

The bank presented a new round of expansion in the customer base and in revenue in the second quarter. Thus, Nubank ended June with 65.3 million users, including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, which corresponds to an increase of 57% in 12 months.

Total revenue grew by 230% to $1.2 billion. In addition, average revenue per customer increased by 105% year-over-year.

Nubank has its main market in Brazil, where it reached 62.3 million customers at the end of June. “This likely positions Nu as the fifth largest financial institution in Brazil in terms of number of clients,” the bank said in a statement.

In this way, Nubank surpassed Santander Brasil, which recently announced that it had 56.1 million customers at the end of June.

