Nubank’s Pix presents instability and annoys users this Wednesday

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

This Wednesday morning (31), Nubank’s Pix showed instability and was the target of complaints from users on Twitter. Earlier this month, the fintech platform had already faced problems in the financial transaction service, with unavailability or slowness to make the transactions.

The failures that occurred in early August will have to be explained to the Ministry of Justice. At that moment, Nubank spoke out and stated that the problems would have been resolved on the same day.

Users complain about Nubank’s Pix

Whenever failures in banking apps happen, customers use social media to express discontent and even a way to charge institutions for the failures to be fixed.

Today, several fintech customers used Twitter to file complaints. According to the texts, Nubank’s Pix was not working. Check out some publications on the subject.

What does Nubank say?

In a note, Nubank’s advisory made the following statement:

“We regret the fluctuations identified by our customers in carrying out Pix transactions this morning. We inform you that operations have already been normalized.”

Pix glitches

Several financial institutions had failures in the instant transfer system, Pix. In addition to Nubank, Santander and Inter were also notified to explain to the Ministry of Justice the problems reported by customers when accessing services through the apps.

A “blackout” at the beginning of the month caused transactions to stall and not complete. With that, the money would have left the source but would not have reached the destination account, according to users.

The first records of instability were recorded on August 5, the date on which several workers receive payment.

The three institutions commented on the case and stated that the flaws were punctual and corrected soon afterwards.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com