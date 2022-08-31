OFFER! Moto G82 cheaper than ever on offer from Magalu

FOR EVERYTHING! O Moto G82, Motorola’s big cell phone is at the lowest price ever! Launched in May of this year, it is yet another device option ideal for all types of users, from the most basic that only needs a battery that lasts hours away from the outlet, or even the most demanding user looking for good performance, cameras efficient and fast internet. All this proposal now costs a lower price, thanks to an offer from Magalu.

Moto G82 is at its lowest price since launch

The Moto G82 arrived at a cost of R$2,999. With a large number of cell phones being launched on the market, especially from Motorola, the handset has suffered considerable depreciation during the last few months. Proof of this is Carrefour’s offer with the Moto G82 costing only R$ 1,799.10 – a discount of 40%.



Motorola G82

Remembering that the value of BRL 1,799.10 can be used to pay in cash or by card. If you want to pay in installments, you can pay in installments. up to 10x of BRL 199 with interest on the credit card – totaling R$ 1,999.00.

Where’s the offer?

After all, is it worth it?

O Moto G82 it is an intermediate smartphone, but it has specifications that guarantee it as a good performance device and ready for the newest games and apps from the Play Store without any problem. For this, it comes equipped with the processor Snapdragon 695, compatible with 5G; the most advanced connectivity technology today.

It also comes equipped with a 6.6-inch pOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The device also has 8 GB of RAM memorycombined with 128 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion using a microSD card.

As for cameras, the Moto G82 offers a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. Like other Moto Gs from 2022, the front camera has a resolution of 16 MP. To feed this whole set, the 5000 mAh battery comes with support for 33W charging.

Moto G82 technical sheet

Operational system: android 12

android 12 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (6nm) SM6375

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (6nm) SM6375 RAM memory: 8 GB

8 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Screen – Type: pOLED

pOLED Screen – Size: 6.6

6.6 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

1080 x 2400 pixels Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/2.76, PDAF and OIS

50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/2.76, PDAF and OIS 2nd camera: 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0 3rd camera: 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Frontal camera: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)

16 MP, f/2.5, (wide) Drums: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 33W

33W 5G: Yea

Motorola Moto G82 – See the complete technical sheet here

