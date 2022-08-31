Original iPhone is auctioned for R$ 178 thousand; box was untouched | Cell

The first iPhone model, launched in January 2007 by Apple, was auctioned in the United States for US$ 35,414, something around R$ 178 thousand according to the current price. The phone was still in its box, sealed, for all these years and was traded by auction house RR Auction, which also put on the market the first ever iPod, launched in 2001 and sold for $25,000. $126 thousand. Sales took place at the beginning of the week.

The original iPhone was born from Steve Jobs’ idea of ​​combining the capabilities of an iPod with the functions of a smartphone. The device drew attention, at the time, because of its screen with multitouch technology, which allowed various types of interaction with the iOS system, more fluidly than any other device at the time. Soon after, the format was adopted by Samsung, Motorola and many other manufacturers. It became the standard that is followed to this day.

🔎 iPhone 14: 6 expected changes in Apple mobile

2 of 3 First iPhone released in 2007 — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo First iPhone released in 2007 — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo

3 of 3 Back of the first iPhone — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo Back of the first iPhone — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo

Another novelty was the integrated application store, the App Store, which gave the user the possibility to install third-party programs – whether free or paid – without the need for hacks or connection to a PC, for example.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the first iPhone had a connection via Wi-Fi and Edge, which had an internet speed far below what 3G could offer. Faster internet was only introduced in the next generation, which was called iPhone 3G.

The original iPhone had a 3.5-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 320 x 480 pixels. According to the website GSMArenathe first model came with a 412 MHz chip, a single 2 megapixel camera and a 1,400 mAh battery.

Check out the summary about the iPhone 13

These days, the product is in the iPhone 13 generation, released in 2021. It should soon be replaced by the iPhone 14, as Apple has scheduled a special launch event for September 7th. O TechTudo covers live, directly from the United States.