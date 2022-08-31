Palmeiras fans complain about difficulties in buying tickets for the semi of Libertadores | palm trees

Palmeiras fans complained on social media about the difficulty in buying tickets for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores, Tuesday, at 21:30 pm (GMT), against Athletico-PR, at Allianz Parque.

The first pre-sale started at 10am, for Avanti members with the highest score, those on the Diamond plan and club members. Reports on the internet are that tickets sold out within minutes – the club reported that 23,500 tickets had been sold as of this afternoon.

Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque

Although Allianz Parque has around 41,000 seats, just over half of these tickets are available for Avanti, for a few reasons: the 10,000 seats at WTorre are not part of the pre-sale of the member-supporter program, for about 4,000 seats in the premium area, such as a box, in addition to the visiting sector and tickets for Conmebol sponsors and the entity’s guests.

With just over 89,000 Avantis in good standing, Palmeiras now has a base of around 30,000 supporters qualified to participate in the first pre-sale. That is, there is a greater demand at the beginning of the sale than available tickets.

In WhatsApp groups there are reports of ticket sales for values ​​well above those charged by the club. Avanti members can collect more than one ticket per purchase, if they have dependents (who pay a lower fee compared to the program’s monthly fee). Resale of these entries is prohibited. As access to the arena is via QR Code, many manage to circumvent this rule.

Complaints of foreign exchange have increased in recent times, even more so with the high demand for tickets: Palmeiras has one of the highest stadium occupancy rates in 2022, with 75%.

Along with these ticket resellers, there is also an increase in cases of forged tickets. In this scenario, the fan buys the ticket from a scalper, but does not get access.

Verdão has been knocking down some accounts when it receives complaints of irregular practices in the purchase of tickets and seeks technological solutions to reduce box office problems, but there is a difficulty in monitoring access to the stadium.

The use of biometrics to enter Allianz Parque is considered the ideal way, but Leila Pereira said that the club has no way of making this investment now.

– Biometrics depends on an investment of millions to change all the turnstiles. Today we don’t have… the solution would be this, I have no doubt. The issue of foreign exchange involves a lot of public power. There are several money changers around Allianz Parque, I have never seen anyone arrested,” Leila said, ge.

Ticket prices at Allianz Parque for the Libertadores semifinals

The full price of tickets for the game against Hurricane ranges from R$ 180 to R$ 400. Palmeiras has seven pre-sales until the release of tickets to the general public, on Friday, at 10 am (GMT).

The tickets left over from the WTorre chairs go back to be sold by the club, as well as the entire East Central. Due to the agreement between the arbitration partners, this sector cannot be sold at a discount to Avanti and is only released to the general public.

