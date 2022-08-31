Paul Pogba paid more than half a million reais to robbers who tried to extort him; see case details

There are suspicions that Mathias Pogba, older brother of the Juventus player, and childhood friends are part of the gang.

O “Paul Pogba case” won another chapter this Tuesday (30). The midfielder was robbed in Paris in March, during a call-up to the French national team, and according to the ESPNpaid 100 thousand euros (about BRL 512 thousand) to the group trying to extort him.

During the robbery, one of the criminals pointed a rifle at the player’s head asking for 3 million euros (R$ 65.5 million).

There are suspicions that his own older brother Mathias Pogba and some childhood friends be part of the gang.

According to French media reports, Pogba told investigators that the alleged extortionists wanted to blackmail him, claiming he had performed spell rituals against him. Kylian Mbappeattacker of Paris Saint-Germainwhich was denied by the player of the Juventus.

understand the case

Last Saturday, Mathias Pogba posted a video on his social networks in which he promises new bombastic chapters. According to him, explosive revelations about the Juventus midfielder will be exposed in the coming days.

“If I am making this video today, it is because I believe that the French, Italian and English public, my brother’s fans and even more the French national team, Juventus, my brother’s teammates and sponsors deserve to know certain things to know if he (Paul Pogba) deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public. If he deserves his place in the French national team and the honor of playing world Cup. If he deserves to play for Juventus and if he is a reliable person,” said Mathias, who is a striker, 32 years old and who played last season for Belfort, in the French fourth division.

According to the European press, the relationship between the two was never very close. During the video, it was even left for Kylian Mbappé, Pogba’s teammate in the French national team and a player for Paris Saint-Germain.

“What I will say is of interest to many people. I will also say many important things about Kylian Mbappé, the football star of today, and there will be evidence and testimonies to back up my words. All this will be explosive and will create a lot of noise. Everything will be released in time. Stay tuned and we’ll see you soon,” said Mathias, who read the letter in French, English, Italian and Spanish. The document was also addressed to Rafaela Pimenta, a lawyer who took over the business after the death of Mino Raiola, Pogba’s former businessman,

Paulo Pogba’s law firm issued an official statement and stated that the Juventus midfielder has been the victim of extortion.

“Mathias Pogba’s recent statements are not a surprise and come in the wake of extortion attempts and threats. The facts were reported a month ago to the Italian and French police and there will be no further comment on the ongoing investigation.”