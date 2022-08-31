Peninsula, in the Megapix Session, and Megapix Survivors are the highlights of the weekend

Disclosure

Thursday’s highlight (01) on Megapix are three films from one of the audience’s favorite action franchises, starting at 7:30 pm. Sergeant Brandon Beckett assumes responsibility for his father, Thomas Beckett, the main character in the previous features, and will face criminals in the titles shown without a break in the Special The Shooter.

Zombie Invasion 2: Peninsula is the premiere of the week in the Megapix Session, Friday (02), at 21h. The plot follows a group of soldiers who are sent to an area infested by zombies to retrieve a truck full of money and will have to do everything to survive. The horror film is the sequel to a huge South Korean blockbuster that fans will absolutely not want to miss!

On Saturday (03), the channel brings Great Movies Sessionfrom 5:45 pm, one of the great successes of national cinema, My Mother Is A Piece 2. The Brazilian comedy, created and starring actor Paulo Gustavo, follows the dearest mother in Brazil, Dona Hermínia, having to deal with her children’s decision to leave home. Laughter and fun guaranteed!

Sunday’s attraction (04) is three titles in which the protagonists have to do everything to stay alive, starting at 3pm. A family that needs to be silent in order to escape in a silent place; a father protecting his children from extraterrestrial beings in Worlds War; and a showdown against the undead in Zombie Invasion 2: Peninsula can be seen in Megapix Survivors.

The Belgian star Jean-Claude Van Damme invades the channel on Monday (05) with three action films, starting at 19:15. Fans of the actor will not miss the schedule without breaks, 3X Van Dammewhich displays Black Water – Danger in the Oceanone of his most recent features, and the classics Double Impact and Kickboxer – The Dragon Challenge.

THURSDAY (01)

Special The Shooter

the sniper 4

On Thursday, the 1st, at 19:30

Brandon Beckett is a Marine sergeant and, on one of his missions, he has to rescue a farmer trapped in hostile terrain. Upon arrival, a sniper kills all of his men. He has to find a way to locate the killer.

Directed by: Claudio Fah

Cast: Billy Zane, Chad Michael Collins, Richard Sammel, Clyde Berning

USA. 2011. Action. 91 min.

The Phantom Shooter

On Thursday, the 1st, at 21:00

Two snipers are in the Middle East fighting extremists. A new task will put them in checkmate, they must protect a gas pipeline between the Republic of Georgia and Western Europe from terrorist attacks.

Directed by: Don Michael Paul

Cast: Chad Michael Collins, Billy Zane, Dennis Haysbert, Stephanie Vogt

USA. 2016. Drama. 99 min.

The Gunman: The Final Extermination

On Thursday, the 1st, at 22:40

In the seventh part and continuation of the ‘Sniper’ franchise, an American marine is on the loose in Bogotá while trying to discover the whereabouts of a sniper who is trying to kill him.

Directed by: Claudio Fah

Cast: Danay Garcia, Chad Michael Collins, Billy Zane, Tom Berenger, Joe Lando

USA. 2017. Action. 93 min.

FRIDAY (02)

Megapix session

Zombie Invasion 2: Peninsula

On Friday, the 2nd, at 21:00

A zombie infection leaves an apocalyptic scenario in Busan, South Korea. Four years later, soldiers decide to return to the city with the promise of finding a millionaire amount hidden in the place.

Directed by: Sang-Ho Yeon

Cast: Dong-Won Gang, Lee Jung-Hyun, Re Lee, Min-Jae Kim

South Korea. 2020. Action. 113 min.

SATURDAY (03)

Great Movies Session

My Mother Is A Piece 2

On Saturday, the 3rd, at 17:45

Dona Hermínia’s life is turned upside down when she finds out that her children want to leave home.

Directed by: Cesar Rodrigues

Cast: Paulo Gustavo, Mariana Xavier, Rodrigo Pandolfo, Patricya Travassos, Herson Capri

Brazil. 2016. National. 88 min.

SUNDAY (04)

Megapix Survivors

a silent place

On Sunday, the 4th, at 15:00

In a post-apocalyptic world, deadly creatures attack when they hear the slightest noise. In this scenario, a couple tries to protect their family under total silence.

Directed by: John Krasinski

Cast: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cade Woodward

USA. 2018. Terror. 85 min.

Worlds War

On Sunday, the 4th, at 16:45

A man has the opportunity to improve the bad relationship with his children. But when he needs to get them back to his ex-wife, a powerful alien attack arrives on Earth.

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Justin Chatwin

USA. Action. 2005. 113 min.

MONDAY (05)

3X Van Damme

Black Water – Danger in the Ocean

On Monday, the 5th, at 19:15

Special Agent Wheeler wakes up a prisoner in a CIA facility inside a submarine. Incriminated, he teams up with Marco, another agent in the same situation, to try to prove his innocence.

Directed by: Pasha Patriki

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Al Sapienza

Canada. USA. 2018. Action. 103 min.

Double Impact

On Monday, the 5th, at 21:00

After the murder of their parents, the twins Chad and Alex, still babies, were separated. When Chad discovers Alex’s existence, he goes to his brother with the aim of getting revenge on the man who killed his parents.

Directed by: Sheldon Lettich

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Geoffrey Lewis, Alonna Shaw, Corinna Everson

USA. Adventure. 1991. 101 min.

Kickboxer – The Dragon Challenge

On Monday, the 5th, at 22:40

Kurt Sloan swears revenge upon seeing his brother, kickboxing champion, be defeated and paralyzed in the ring by Thai champion Tong Po. With the help of muay thai master Xian Chow, he will begin a journey of focus, exercise, and preparation for the fight of his life.

Directed by: David Worth, Mark Disalle

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Chan, Dennis Alexio

USA. 1989. Action. 97 min.