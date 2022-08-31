Period GTA ‘style’ Mafia Goes Free For PC This Weekend | Action games

Mafia, an open world game that puts the player in the criminal underworld (in the best GTA 5 style, among others), is free on Steam between the 1st and 5th of September. The original game, released in 2002 for PC and later on PlayStation 2 and Xbox, will be offered in celebration of the series’ 20th anniversary. It is worth remembering that this is not the latest option, the remake Mafia: Definitive Edition, which arrived in 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. 2K Games and producer Hangar 13 also announced that they have already started work on the next chapter of the series, but warned that the game should still take a few years to arrive.
Mafia presents an open world crime world story similar to GTA, but in the 30s — Photo: Reproduction/Steam
The free trial pays homage to the game’s release date, which arrived on August 29 in the US and September 6 in Europe. Mafia is set in the mid-1930s and tells the story of Tommy Angelo, a taxi driver who accidentally gets involved in a mob fight and is forced to accept an offer from the Salieri family for his own safety.
Throughout the story, Tommy is drawn deeper and deeper into the world of crime with promises of money and power, but he will have to decide what his limits are and whether he is able to follow the family’s orders even when it involves the death of innocent people.
The gameplay itself is quite similar to the GTA series, bringing an open world for the player to explore and an infraction and policing system to keep you in line. The missions range from driving challenges, with a wide variety of vintage cars, to intense firefights against members of the other families.
The original Mafia game usually sells for R$24.90 on the Steam digital store, while the remake Mafia: Definitive Edition appears for R$80.46. Upon redeeming the title for free, it will be permanently available in the player’s library. The title enjoys “Very Positive” reviews on the Steam store and received praise for its complex story at the time.