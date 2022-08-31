Photo Shows Documents Seized by the FBI from Trump’s Florida Mansion | World

The United States Department of Justice has presented a new document in which prosecutors provide evidence that former President Donald Trump had committed obstruction of justice. In the report they publicly allege for the first time that Trump aides lied in June that the former president had returned all government records he had stored in his home after leaving the White House in January 2021. Attached to the document there is a photo that shows documents seized by the FBI during the search carried out at the Mar-a-Lago mansion in early August.
The Justice Department claims to have evidence that confidential documents were deliberately withheld from the FBI when the institution tried to recover them in June from the property, leading to the FBI’s unprecedented search operation of his home.
The document presented on Tuesday night (30) has 54 pages. Prosecutors also revealed that Trump’s lawyers “explicitly prohibited government officials from opening or looking inside any of the boxes” inside a storage room when FBI agents first traveled to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach in June to retrieve the records.
Aerial view of Donald Trump’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida — Photo: Steve Helber/AP
“The government also developed evidence that government records were likely hidden and removed from the storage room and that efforts were made to obstruct the government’s investigation,” the department said in a filing in US District Court for the southern district of Florida.
The Justice Department’s statement comes shortly before a hearing on Thursday before Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach. She is considering Trump’s request to appoint a special expert who would conduct an insider review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, many of which were classified as classified.
The August 8 search of Trump’s home was a significant escalation of one of several federal and state investigations Trump is facing. The Justice Department said on Tuesday that it had tried several times to recover all records taken by the former president.
But it still cites evidence to suggest that more material remained at Mar-a-lago and was hidden from investigators.
Operation on Trump’s mansion comes amid news that the Republican is preparing to run again for the White House in 2024 (Photo: Reuters)
The FBI subsequently removed 33 additional boxes and other items during its search on August 8, some of which were marked “top secret” – the ranking level reserved for the country’s best-kept secrets.
Trump’s defenses about why he withheld the materials have changed, and he has not come up with a reason why he didn’t return all the records.