PHOTOS: Man finds decades-long hidden car collection and World War torpedo

Footage shows various cars, trucks, tractors and various collectibles worth a fortune.
A man found a collection of cars that had been hidden for about 60 years in a barn in Nebraska, in the United States. In addition, a WWII torpedo and a plane were also discovered at the site.
The footage released by Mr. Goodplies showcase various cars, trucks, tractors and various collectibles worth a fortune. According to the Auto Evolution portal, the vehicles are from the 1920s and 1930s.
See photos:
Several models from the 1920s and 1930s were found in the barn – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND
Among them, the Hudson model, which has appeared in films such as the Cars animation – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND
Despite being in a closed place, some units are in need of conservation – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND
Wagons were also found at the scene – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND
As well as war articles like a WWII torpedo – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND
Several units were also in the outdoor area – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND
Some vehicles showed signs of conservation – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND