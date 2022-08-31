PHOTOS: Man finds decades-long hidden car collection and World War torpedo

A man found a collection of cars that had been hidden for about 60 years in a barn in Nebraska, in the United States. In addition, a WWII torpedo and a plane were also discovered at the site.

The footage released by Mr. Goodplies showcase various cars, trucks, tractors and various collectibles worth a fortune. According to the Auto Evolution portal, the vehicles are from the 1920s and 1930s.

See photos:













