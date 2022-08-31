Porto Alegre Audiovisual Screenplay Festival reaches its 10th Edition

The first event entirely devoted to film and television scripts in Latin America, the FRAPA – Porto Alegre Audiovisual Screenplay Festival, completes a decade of existence. Commemorating this milestone in the festival’s history, the program returns to the face-to-face format of September 6th to 9th at Mario Quintana House of Culture (Rua dos Andradas, 736). There will be four days of lectures, script lab, business roundtables, pitchings, meetings between players of Brazilian audiovisual and film shows – last available spots.

The Short and Feature Film Show is free and open to the public and features national films released in the last two years that have stood out for the quality of their screenplays. Nego’s Head (2020), Peter’s Journey (2022), The First Soldiers (2022) and Eduardo and Monica (2021) are the titles of the selection of feature films chosen by the curatorship of FRAPA. The short film show has eleven productions and also takes place in online format. In-person sessions are subject to room capacity. After the screening there will be a debate with the screenwriters. The scripts of all films are available on the FRAPA website for download.

THE Business roundtable counts with the record mark of 63 market players. Representatives from Amazon Studios, Conspiração Filmes, Globo Filmes, LB Entertainment, Paramount Pictures, Paris Entertainment, Porta dos Fundos, RT Features, Star+, and others will be present. The meetings take place in a hybrid format (in person and online).

Jefferson De (Doctor Gamma), Caito Mainier (lady night and culture shock)Cleissa Regina Martins (Together the Magic Happens), Felipe Braga (marighella), Fernanda de Capua (Big house), Laís Bodanzky (Like our parents), Maria Shu (Good morning, Veronica) and Marcelo Starobinas (fog peak) are some of the names that FRAPA will bring to the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

Another highlight of the Festival is the FRAPA[LAB]aimed at the finalists of the screenplay contest and co-produced with Paradiso Project, from the Olga Rabinovich Institute, a philanthropic initiative to support the audiovisual sector. Provide long term consultancy Carol Rodrigues and Maurilio MartinsWhile Alice Marcone and Aleksey Abib take care of the series pilots. Preparation for pitchings is in charge of Fernanda de Capua.

The winners of the feature and series pilot contest will receive the cash prize of five thousand reais offered by FRAPA and Conspiração, with the option of consulting the development nucleus of the latter, in addition to several other awards. The winner of the long category receives the Paradiso Award in the amount of five thousand reais, which can be invested in training or development, offered by the Paradiso Project. Winners will be announced on Friday (9/9) at 10 pm at the awards party at West bar (Av. Osvaldo Aranha, 960).

FRAPA is produced by Coelho Voador and Epifania Filmes, with the general direction of Leo Garcia and executive production of Mariana Mémis Müller.