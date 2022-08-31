Porto opens 247 digital marketing and programming vacancies

Want to make a career in digital? Then this opportunity is all about you! Porto has more than 200 vacancies in free programming and marketing courses. People from all over Brazil can participate, but the priority is to serve those with low incomes.

The offer of courses is being offered by Porto, a holding company that includes the companies Porto Saúde, Porto Seguro and Porto Seguro Bank. Those interested in participating in the courses will have the chance to learn about development systems, hardware and operating systems. In addition, there is a digital marketing course.

digital career

The free training program is called Access Tech and focuses on technology and innovation. During the project, students have the support of a tutor who will give full support in using the systems and answering questions. The courses will take place in two modalities, that is, in a hybrid way or 100% remote. In the first case, students will have the Support of classrooms with all the equipment required in practical classes.

For those who want to start their studies and have a digital career, we advise you to access the Instituto Porto website and register. The deadline ends on October 7. The scheduled start of classes is October 17th.

See below the number of vacancies according to each course:

80 places for Introduction to digital;

75 vacancies for Digital Marketing;

20 vacancies for Systems Developer;

72 for Hardware and Operating Systems.

know more

The Porto Seguro Institute is a organization non-profit civil society. It was founded in 2005 to work in the cultural, educational and social areas. Her proposal is to enhance the development of socio-environmental and cultural projects in the Campos Elíseos region, in São Paulo.

For this, the institute in question promotes professional courses, income generation workshops, environment and educational projects with a certain frequency.