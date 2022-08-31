“Precipitated in the…”; Abel Ferreira loses patience with Palmeiras holder in Libertadores semifinals

Palmeiras did not have a great game against Athletico-PR in Curitiba and lost the first confrontation of the semifinal by 1 to 0. Verdão even created some chances at the beginning of the match, but failed in the submissions. Verdão will now need to reverse the result next Tuesday (7), at Allianz Parque. Palmeiras fans are still confident, but they want to see a more vibrant team at home.

At the press conference, Abel Ferreira was a little irritated by Verdão’s missed goals and openly criticized the forward Flaco López, who had the best chance of Palmeiras in the first half, face to face with the goalkeeper, but kicked wide. He still had another header opportunity, but the ball didn’t go towards the goal either. The statement quickly gained repercussion on the web and became a topic of debate.

“We had two scoring opportunities. One with López, alone, who will be more calm… The next time he will be calmer so as not to be hasty in the submission. Then, head on, one of his strengths, he didn’t”, said the coach of Verdão.

On social media, Palmeiras fans also criticized the striker who recently arrived at the Club. The player actually did not have a good match and lost a lot of ball. He didn’t participate as much in the plays and left in the second half. Perhaps this “pull of the ear” by Abel is necessary for the athlete to work harder not to lose goals when he has chances.

The next match from Palmeiras will be against Red Bull Bragantino, Saturday (3), at 19:00, in Bragança Paulista. Alviverde needs to win to remain firm and strong with a good advantage in the lead of the Brazilian Championship.