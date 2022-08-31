President Casares, São Paulo needs more focus and less coup

Dear Julius Casares,

The situation in São Paulo is complicated. You know this more than I do. There is a lot of work to be done for 2023.

1) Strengthen the team to make a good Libertadores (I trust the South American title a lot).

2) Increase revenue.

3) Decrease the deficit.

4) Decrease debt.

Complicated equation, no? Need to save and need reinforcements.

A difficult situation to deal with. And there must be much more to be done.

It takes a lot of focus.

You can’t waste time campaigning to change the Statute.

Change to allow re-election.

blow.

Not for reelection, but for the possibility of you competing again.

Can not. Ethically it cannot.

You are acting on your own behalf.

Look, instead of wasting energy on this, there is something much more important to do: give voice to fan members. Implement some way that allows them to participate in elections. With vote.

So it could reach 100,000. Today, there are 40 thousand. Very little.

Is it or isn’t it something important? Something that deserves all your effort?

In fact, the 98 counselors who signed the statute change request could help the club in another way.

Can you imagine if each of them bought one of these R$15,000 armchairs, a new marketing launch? Almost R$ 1.5 million for the club.

Well, you have already positioned yourself against re-election. When the coup was stopped earlier this year, he promised not to repeat the attempt.

And now, do you come with that bullshit again?

Focus, President!

The club needs stability and a lot of focus on work.