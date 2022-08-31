Princess Diana died 25 years ago; See mysteries that surround the tragedy

25 years ago, Princess Diana died at age 36 in a car accident. The tragedy happened on August 31, 1997, in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France. She was being followed by paparazzi and accompanied by her boyfriend, Egyptian millionaire heir Dodi Al-Fayed, a bodyguard and driver. Al-Fayed and the driver of the vehicle died instantly, and Diana died hours later in hospital. The bodyguard was the only survivor.

Even though Lady Di’s death took place decades ago, there are unknowns and conspiracy theories that surround the case. London’s Metropolitan Police declared the situation a “tragic accident” after 16 months of investigation, but some issues were investigated to no avail. Others have ambiguous answers.

Check out the main mysteries surrounding the death of the British Princess:

Engagement and pregnancy rumors

Although the romance between Diana and Dodi was revealed just three weeks before the accident, rumors of a possible engagement began to surface as early as the end of August 1997.

Michael Cole, Fayed’s publicist at the time, told the inquiry that Dodi had told him he intended to marry Diana about a month before the accident. There are also low-quality videos showing Claude Rolet, an employee at the Hotel Ritz, where the couple were staying in the French capital, visiting a nearby jewelry store and later taking an item to Diana and Dodi’s room there. In the accommodation, a ring and an invoice with the registration of an “engagement ring” were found.

Close friends of Lady Di, including the Brazilian ambassador Lúcia Flecha de Lima, however, denied any interest by the princess in a marriage during that period. In a phone call a week before her death, she reportedly told socialite Lady Annabel Goldsmith that she “needed to get married like she needed a prick in her face”.

Rumors that Diana was expecting a baby were reinforced by Dodi’s father, millionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, who insisted that the couple’s death was ordered by the British Royal Family because of the Princess’ pregnancy and “imminent” engagement. However, Lady Di’s autopsy did not indicate that she was pregnant at the time of the accident and the royal involvement was never proven.

Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed in an elevator at the Ritz Hotel on the day of the accident Image: Reproduction

Driver’s blood alcohol

During the investigations, the reliability of the tests carried out on the blood of driver Henri Paul was also questioned. Paul’s blood alcohol level was three times the limit in France and he had “therapeutic” levels of antipsychotic and antidepressant medication in his body. The car’s speed was also three times the speed limit on the road, and experts said marks on the ground indicated Paul lost control of the vehicle before entering the tunnel.

Bar staff at the Ritz Hotel testified, and some said the driver showed no signs of intoxication, while one said the driver was drunk and “walking like a clown”. Other witnesses claimed he was driving recklessly.

Doubts about the test results arose because the level of carbon monoxide in Paul’s body was also abnormally high, which was attributed to an error in handling the samples. Some media outlets also claimed at the time that the samples attributed to the driver had been switched and actually belonged to a suicide victim, but this was never confirmed.

Driver Henri Paul also died in the accident that took Princess Diana’s life. Image: Reproduction

Possible collision with a Fiat Uno

An analysis of the Mercedes Diana was in revealed traces of paint that suggested the car may have collided lightly with a white Fiat Uno. Weeks later, two witnesses said they saw a car of the same model and color shortly after the crash. French authorities examined more than 5,000 vehicles but never found the car.

In November 1997, police arrested Thanh Le Van, a security guard who had a similar car. The vehicle was painted and the bumper changed shortly after Diana’s accident. Vanity Fair magazine reported that “a chemical analysis showed that the original paint matched that found on the Mercedes”. However, Le Van had an alibi: he was working at the time of the accident. As a result, the investigations did not go forward.

Money and alleged association with British intelligence agency

A year after the accident, Richard Tomlinson, a former British spy, told People the accident that killed Diana was similar to a plan by MI6, the British secret service, to kill former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic. According to him, the design included the use of a strong flash of light and a tunnel. The Brit also suggested that driver Henri Paul could be involved with the secret service. Witnesses who were at the scene of the accident said they saw a strong flash of light at the time of the collision.

However, there is no evidence beyond the spy’s testimony that Henri Paul was involved with MI6. Henri Paul’s bank accounts were also investigated by the London Metropolitan Police. The driver had 170 thousand euros distributed in fifteen bank accounts, an amount incompatible with his salary. He was also carrying cash at the time of the accident.

However, his family attributed the amount to generous tips Paul received from guests at the Ritz Hotel, where he worked in security. Police were also unable to prove that the money had anything to do with the accident or was improperly obtained.

mystery ticket

Princess Diana could have predicted that she would be in a car accident two years before her death, according to a note. The revelation came amid investigations into the documentary series “The Diana Investigations” (“The Death of Princess Diana”). The Daily Beast website had access to some of the content, which included what became known as the “Mishcon Ticket”.

In 1995, Diana asked to have a private meeting with her legal adviser, Victor Mishcon, who took note of the content of the conversation. According to Victor’s notes, the princess wanted to talk “about something that was on her mind”. During the meeting, Diana said that “reliable sources” who were not named told her that “a car accident would be staged”. As the notes indicate, Prince Charles’ ex-wife said she would end up “dead or seriously injured”.

According to the experts involved in the series, Mishcon handed the note to the London Metropolitan Police after the fatal accident in 1997. This note was in the possession of Police Commissioner Sir Paul Condon, who kept it in a safe. Its contents only became public after Condon left the post and was replaced by John Stevens. Stevens told the Daily Beast about the note: “I was with Mr. Mishcon a month before he passed away, around the spring of 2005. He pointed out to me that he thought at the time that Diana was paranoid, so he didn’t gave so much importance [às anotações]”.

Lady Di’s Body Embalming

Image: Martyn Hayhow/Reuters

Mohamed Al-Fayed, Dodi’s father, also questioned why they embalmed Lady Di’s body before post-mortem examinations. According to him, the procedure was done to ensure that pregnancy tests were inconclusive.

The claim was dismissed in the London Metropolitan Police report. According to the document, it was very hot in Paris and Diana’s body was allocated in an empty room near the emergency room where she was treated, as the morgue was far from where the princess’s corpse was. Dry ice and air conditioners were put in place to keep the body cool, to no avail.

Prince Charles, Diana’s two sisters and then French President Jacques Chirac were there to see Lady Di before she was flown to the UK. With little time to prepare the body for the visit, hospital staff proceeded with the embalming only with the verbal authorization of the police authorities, before authorization by documents. According to French law, these documents are needed to carry out the procedure, which raised suspicions.

However, investigations into the matter concluded that the embalming was illegal, but did not conclude that there was any intention to hide an alleged pregnancy by Lady Di.